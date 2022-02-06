Hundreds in Minneapolis protest police killing of Black man in raid

Oxygen

An Iowa man has been sentenced to life behind bars for repeatedly running over an acquaintance with his truck and killing him after a heated argument that stemmed from a squirt of mayonnaise. Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, of Woodbine was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence on Monday for the 2020 murder of 30-year-old Caleb Solberg of Moorhead, the Des Moines Register reports. He was convicted in December of first-degree murder for the incident, which began with the two drinking and eating at a bar