Hundreds in Minneapolis protest police killing of Black man in raid
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of downtown Minneapolis after police fatally shot 22-year-old Amir Locke during a "no-knock" raid on his apartment on Wednesday.
Ethan Lynne says he "will continue to be a voice for students"
The GoFundMe website has reversed course and decided to automatically refund donations to the truckers organization leading a protest against Canadian pandemic restrictions. That’s after politicians vowed to investigate the website’s original plans for dealing with donations to the truckers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday morning that he and the state’s attorney general will […]
Candles were lit inside the van to warm it up, fire investigators told news outlets.
Please remember that this same reasoning is just as solid regardless of the issue you use it on.
Police told Kurdish television that a brother of Doski Azad, a 23-year-old makeup artist from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, was the only suspect.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office has now shifted from searching for a missing couple, to investigating the murder of 38-year-old Camerina Trujillo Perez. Perez's boyfriend, Luis Angel Montes, is believed to be the killer.
Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett, 20, escaped from a downtown hospital Friday night. He showed up at a relative’s house Sunday morning in need of medical attention.
Californians are pouring into Bakersfield. Our new neighbors act as though they've discovered a secret, and we let them think they have.
Donald Hornbeck accepted $68,000 in bribes, including dinners, hotel rooms, and sex workers from a Malaysian businessman known as "Fat Leonard."
An Iowa man has been sentenced to life behind bars for repeatedly running over an acquaintance with his truck and killing him after a heated argument that stemmed from a squirt of mayonnaise. Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, of Woodbine was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence on Monday for the 2020 murder of 30-year-old Caleb Solberg of Moorhead, the Des Moines Register reports. He was convicted in December of first-degree murder for the incident, which began with the two drinking and eating at a bar
Monell Coleman, 25, was arrested at an apartment building near West Chester University on Friday. He is accused in a non-fatal shooting of a woman and her brother after she accidentally bumped into him at a Coatesville market.
Two brothers have been arrested in Sacramento County for the abuse of children that lasted more than 14 years, authorities said. Israel Manalang, 53, and Hector Manalang, 54, were arrested on Thursday, the Sacramento Sheriff's Office said in a release. Both are facing multiple counts of lewd acts with multiple victims, some under the age of 14, that authorities say lasted from 2007 to 2021.
Sixteen people died in Mexico's central state of Zacatecas following an apparent violent dispute between criminal gangs, authorities said on Saturday, as the state grapples with a spike in violence. State prosecutor Francisco Murillo said 10 bodies were found wrapped in blankets in the streets of the Fresnillo municipality while another six were "suspended" inside a warehouse in the nearby community Panfilo Natera. Last month, authorities found the bodies of 10 people abandoned inside a vehicle in the historic center of the state capital, also named Zacatecas, a few steps from the government offices.
(Bloomberg) -- Noxolo Bobotyane, a veteran of more than a decade in South Africa’s gold fields, has seen first hand how women are sexually harassed as they start their shifts each day. Jammed into a metal cage with other mineworkers as they descend deep below the earth’s surface, there is literally no way out.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks
San Diego Police are on the scene of a standoff at the San Luis Rey River Trail where a man has stalled himself in a boat after allegedly stealing a motorcycle and leading officers on a pursuit Friday afternoon.
The exes have been feuding about parenting their four children.
The installation of 'disaster hub boxes' in neighborhoods around Ivins has raised questions from residents about their costs and their usefulness.
Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley said Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport should face criminal charges for arresting children.
Residents complain of constant air horn blasts, harassment, assault by truckers opposed to COVID-19 vaccines. "This is a siege," said Ottawa's police chief.
A Deltona mother is behind bars after her 2-year-old son was found wandering the streets.