Hundreds of MLGW customers remain without power 10 days after ice storm

A week and a half after an ice storm rolled through the Mid-South knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers, hundreds in Shelby County were still without electricity.

According to the utility, there were 293 separate outages impacting 700 customers as of 11 a.m. Monday. Because a customer refers to the location served, the number of people without power could be well over 700.

More: Strickland hints at future support of MLGW sale to fund underground power lines

Subscribe to read: Two winters. Two crises. Are changes needed for Memphis to avoid another MLGW crisis?

A fallen tree is cleared from Central Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Memphis. The tree fell due to ice and blocked the road completely. Memphis could see up to a half-inch of ice today as a result of Winter Storm Landon.

Last week, MLGW said it hoped to have power restored for the majority of customers by Friday, though said some outages could persist into the weekend.

Following the Feb. 3 ice storm, more than 241,260 customers lost power, MLGW said. The utility provides electricity to 420,000 customers in Shelby County.

MLGW is asking people still experiencing a power outage to call 901-544-6500 to ensure the utility is aware of the outage.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Hundreds in Shelby County without electricity 10 days after ice storm