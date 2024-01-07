Hundreds of mourners gather for funeral of imam shot outside mosque
Hundreds of mourners made their way into NIA Masjid& Community Center in Newark Saturday to pay their respects to Imam Hassan Sharif.
Saturday's winner will secure a playoff spot and stay in the race for the AFC South title.
The Steelers took on a huge injury in Saturday's game.
Jadeveon Clowney was the happiest player on the field Saturday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Texans at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Steelers at Ravens game.
Tax prep fees jumped to an average of $218 for new clients in 2023, a 25% jump from 2021. Experts attributed the fee increases to staff shortages at accounting firms.
EV maker Lucid illegally fired employees because they joined and supported the United Auto Workers, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.
VinFast, Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer, plans to initially invest $500 million to set up an integrated facility in India and break into the world's third-largest automobile market. The memorandum of understanding with the state government of Tamil Nadu, unveiled on Saturday, earmarks an investment of up to $2 billion, the company said without giving a concrete timeframe. The Indian southern state is a major center for automobile manufacturing with production facilities of prominent companies such as BMW, Hyundai, and Renault-Nissan, alongside electric vehicle manufacturers including BYD from China and Indian-based Ather Energy and Ola Electric that specialize in making electric two-wheelers.
Snag a popular smart scale for $24, a popular humidifier for 40% off, a fancy electric toothbrush for $14 and more great deals.
Kimmel threatened the Jets QB with legal action over a comment implying he was on the Jeffrey Epstein list.
Learn more about what taxable income is, the differences between taxable income and nontaxable income, and how it affects the taxes you’ll owe.
Two stray dogs that have been attacking cars at a Houston car lot have been captured and could be adopted. And they have an excuse: cats.
The trope is as old as storytelling itself.
Tesla is recalling 1.62 million vehicles in China over the same autopilot safety control issue that forced it to upgrade over two million vehicles in the US.
The Nuggets ended the game on a 25-4 run to stun the Warriors on Thursday.
Green has missed 10 games because of his latest incident.
An international law firm that works with companies affected by security incidents has experienced its own cyberattack that exposed the sensitive health information of hundreds of thousands of data breach victims. San Francisco-based Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said last week that hackers stole the personal information and sensitive health data of more than 637,000 data breach victims from a file share on its network during an intrusion in March 2023. Orrick works with companies that are hit by security incidents, including data breaches, to handle regulatory requirements, such as obtaining victims' information in order to notify state authorities and the individuals affected.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.
Regular doctor visits can catch problems early and even prevent health issues from occurring. Here are the most important ones you need to book.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.