Hundreds of neighbors come together to mourn 9-year-old killed in New Kensington

On Thursday evening, hundreds of Azuree Charles’ neighbors held a vigil for the boy to honor his short life, and to give their own children some peace and comfort while dealing with this tragedy.

“He was honestly a super nice person and I can’t believe someone would do that to him,” said Azuree’s friend, Azalynn Lookhart.

The news is also hard for Azuree’s third-grade teacher, Brian Heidenreich. Heidenreich was also in attendance during Thursday’s vigil.

“He was the most innocent, sweet, kind and caring child that I have ever met,” said Heidenreich.

There are still no arrests in the death of the nine-year-old who was found Wednesday morning after he was reported missing.

Police picked up his father, Jean Charles, on a warrant for a simple assault and child endangerment case from November.

Channel 11 was there as they walked Jean Charles out of the police station and into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle.

Charles is accused of punching his son in the eye, causing bruising in mid-November 2021. He was denied bail.

State and local law enforcement spent Thursday canvassing East Ken Manor.

They knocked on doors, and asked neighbors for any surveillance video or information that could help lead to answers in the case.

A day later, neighbors said they are feeling uneasy not knowing what happened, while still trying to give their kids answers and support.

“You never have to hurt a child, I don’t care who you are. There are safe places for these kids. Look at this, this is our future. We have to love them no matter what,” said East Ken Manor resident, Tasha Williams.

