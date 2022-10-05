Hundreds of NFTs Moved From Three Arrows Fund, Tracker Says

Muyao Shen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- More than 300 NFTs were moved out of a crypto address associated with Starry Night Capital, a NFT-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

It’s the first time the NFTs have been transferred since the main crypto wallet belonging to Starry Night Capital shifted almost all of digital tokens to a new address about four months ago. Blockchain data firm Nansen tweeted on Tuesday that some of the NFTs that moved include “Pepe the Frog NFT Genesis,” which was sold for 1,000 Ether, or about $3.5 million, on Oct 5, 2021. Ether has since dropped about 62%.

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, the two co-founders of Three Arrows, started Starry Night Capital during the height of the nonfungible token craze last year. They’ve since been sparring with the court-appointed liquidators charged in June with unwinding their assets. Some estimates had placed the value of the collection at around $35 million.

Advisory firm Teneo was appointed by a British Virgin Islands court to liquidate Three Arrows. Bloomberg reported previously that the Singapore High Court granted a petition by Teneo to have greater insight into Three Arrows’ remaining assets.

Teneo said in a statement that thanks to the cooperation of Starry Night Capital co-investor VincentVanDough, all Starry Night Capital NFTs of which VincentVanDough is aware “have been accounted for and are in our possession or are being transferred to us.”

Teneo added that it will likely be working with VincentVanDough to oversee the disposal of the NFTs, with more details to be shared later.

Three Arrows, which operated from Singapore until earlier this year, collapsed after the implosion of the Terra algorithmic stablecoin in May sent cryptocurrencies tumbling.

Zhu and Davies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

(Updates with statement from liquidators from the fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

