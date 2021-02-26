Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction

SAM OLUKOYA
·1 min read

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Hundreds of girls are missing after a large group of gunmen raided a school in northern Nigeria early Friday morning, residents say.

The Government Secondary Jangebe School in Zamfara state was the scene of the latest mass abduction of school children in northern Nigeria.

Nasiru Abdullahi tells The Associated Press that school records show 300 girls are missing. His daughters, aged 10 and 13, are among them.

Resident Musa Mustapha says the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint. He says that prevented the military from interfering while the gunmen spent several hours at the school.

It is unclear if there were any casualties during that attack.

Several large groups of armed men operate in Zamfara state and are known to kidnap for money and for the release of their members from jail.

Earlier this month, gunmen attacked a school in Nigeria's Niger state, killing at least one student and abducting 42 people including students, teachers and family members.

It occurred more than two months after gunmen abducted over 300 boys from a secondary school in northwestern Nigeria’s Katsina State.

