Hundreds of new NY marijuana dispensaries expected to open following legal settlement

New Yorkers should expect hundreds of new marijuana dispensaries to open in coming months after regulators on Monday approved a settlement deal that seeks to end a high-profile lawsuit that temporarily derailed the state's cannabis industry.

Under the proposed settlement, a group of four military service-disabled veterans will receive marijuana dispensary licenses and other legal protections intended to smooth their path to opening adult-use cannabis businesses, court records show.

Osbert Orduna, CEO of The Cannabis Place, speaks to the gathering as recipients of Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses, including service-disabled veterans, rally outside the Ulster County Courthouse in Kingston Aug. 11, 2023. The group is trying to fight a recently filed cannabis-industry lawsuit that is halting any new adult-use dispensaries from opening.

Now, a judge will consider approving the settlement, which would end the veterans' lawsuit that claimed state regulators unjustly awarded initial dispensary licenses exclusively to businesses impacted by prior marijuana convictions. State officials did not admit to any wrongdoing under the settlement, which was approved by the state Cannabis Control Board during an emergency meeting.

What is in the NY cannabis lawsuit settlement?

If approved by Justice Kevin Bryant, the settlement would allow 436 provisional licensees to open marijuana dispensaries once their applications are confirmed, state officials said. These licenses were awarded under the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Program, or CAURD, which was central to the lawsuit.

NY Cannabis: NY opening general marijuana-selling licenses soon. But Big Weed has a huge advantage

But state regulators would be barred from issuing any new or additional licenses through the CAURD program until April 1, 2024 under the settlement, with a goal of focusing state resources on clearing the backlogged applications as well as the court-ordered licenses for the service-disabled veterans.

New York would not pay any legal damages or attorneys fees to the veterans under the settlement, which also included measures that provide targeted business-support services and loan benefits aimed at allowing more service-disabled veterans to enter the cannabis industry.

What to expect in NY cannabis next year

While the settlement is expected to end months of uncertainty for hundreds of CAURD licensees, the state's cannabis industry is poised to see further dramatic changes in 2024.

For example, major national cannabis conglomerates are expected to enter New York's adult-use marketplace through measures approved earlier this year. That included rules that allow existing medical marijuana companies to pay a one-time special licensing fee of $20 million to start operating adult-use businesses here.

The developments come after the initial restrictive licensing process resulted in just a couple dozen dispensaries opening statewide, while black-market drug dealers undermined the legal marketplace stemming from the 2021 state's 2021 marijuana law.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY weed legalization: new dispensaries to open after settlement deal