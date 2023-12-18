Hundreds of ODOT crews continue to treat Ohio roads as temps drop

Monday evening hundreds of Ohio Department of Transportation crews are continuing to treat Ohio roads as temperatures continue to drop.

According to ODOT on social media, more than 800 crews remain on the road across the state.

The crews are looking for slick spots, especially in places that freeze first like bridges.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to Mandi Dillon, southwest regional public information officer at ODOT.

Dillion said crews will continue to monitor the radar.

“They’ve been watching and monitoring the weather on radar and we have some crews that are planning on coming in and working some longer shifts,” Dillion said.

ODOT reminded drivers to give their crews space on the road to work.

