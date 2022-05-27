  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hundreds of businesses participate in NRA meeting despite elementary school shooting

Ben Werschkul
·Senior Producer and Writer
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Greg Abbott
    48th governor of Texas since 2015

Even in the shadow of this week’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, former President Donald Trump went ahead with a speech at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston that kicked off Friday.

Hundreds of businesses did the same and also participated at the event.

The NRA lists over 600 companies as participating in the exhibitors' portion of this weekend's gathering. The vast exhibit hall will operate all weekend with the website touting "over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear from the most popular companies in the industry." Photos from the event on Friday showed a wide range of weapons on display, similar to previous NRA gatherings.

The large business presence comes amid a wave of attendee dropouts after 19 children and 2 adults were killed in Uvalde, Texas. “American Pie” singer Don McLean was one singer scheduled to perform but withdrew and told news outlets “it would be disrespectful” to proceed in the shooting's aftermath. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also backed out of plans for in-person remarks.

A man holds a pistol conversion kit as a child watches during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston, Texas, U.S. May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man holds a pistol conversion kit as a child watches during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston on May 27 (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

At least one business did pull out of the event. Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the rifle used by the gunman in Uvalde, announced it would skip the event, adding on its website it's “deeply saddened by the tragic events in Texas this week.”

But Yahoo Finance reached out to dozens more businesses listed and none offered up plans to withdraw from the event after the shooting.

‘[N]ot an expression of political opinion’

Leica Sport Optics is one example. The company is best known for cameras but also makes scopes for guns and binoculars for hunting. The company responded in a statement to Yahoo Finance by saying it doesn't comment on politics. “Accordingly, participation in the NRA Show is not an expression of political opinion," the company said. "Our focus is solely on the visitors who are interested in our sport optics products.”

Target Sports USA, which specializes in selling bulk ammunition online, will also participate. Its CEO, Miodrag Delmic, acknowledged that the convention “will certainly emphasize the need to work on mechanisms of firearm abuse prevention and mitigation of gun violence.”

Other participants are larger publicly traded companies such as Ruger Firearms (RGR), Smith & Wesson (SWBI), and Vista Outdoor (VSTO). Plenty of booth-holders also sell AR-15-style rifles, the type used to carry out Tuesday's attack.

As in the aftermath of other tragedies, gun stocks have seen gains in recent days as investors expect consumers to buy up the weapons in anticipation of increased regulation.

People attend the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston, Texas, U.S. May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Attendees at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston, Texas on May 27 (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

The massive exhibit was also set to include companies that aren’t directly involved in the gun industry but cater to a conservative audience.

Newsmax, the conservative channel closely aligned with Trump supporters, was also listed as having a booth and appeared to be broadcasting from it during the day on Friday. In a statement, a spokesperson said “Newsmax will be covering the NRA national conference as a news event.”

The Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) was also listed as a participant. The so-called "Starbucks of the right" didn’t respond to requests for comment this week, but CEO Evan Hafer previously told Yahoo Finance Live that his customers “are hungry to go out and really experience a coffee company that represents their values.” Hafer joined again in February when his company went public via a SPAC merger and, pressed on the brand’s politics, said, “I don't really pay attention to how others define my company.”

‘The interests of the gun industry and the gun manufacturers’

Meanwhile, gun control advocates have slammed the NRA for going ahead with the conference and protesters gathered on the streets outside the event.

Gun rights activists and supporters protest outside the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. - America's powerful National Rifle Association kicked off a major convention in Houston Friday, days after the horrific massacre of children at a Texas elementary school, but a string of high-profile no-shows underscored deep unease at the timing of the gun lobby event. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters gathered outside the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

From the White House podium on Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said NRA leadership is “contributing to the problem of gun violence, not trying to solve it.”

“They represent the interests of the gun industry and the gun manufacturers who are marketing weapons of war to young adults,” she added.

Booths were reserved this weekend for companies of all sizes — including niche groups like the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation, which is involved in youth shooting programs, and Ragnarok Supply Co., which makes an exploding target called fruit nukes. Neither responded to multiple requests for comment.

In addition to Trump, other speakers, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, appeared. Two other GOP lawmakers — Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Dan Crenshaw — withdrew from the event due to what their staffs said were scheduling issues.

A sign showing former U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, stands posted inside the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign showing former President Donald Trump stands posted inside the National Rifle Association annual convention in Houston. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Cruz traveled to Uvalde this week and went viral after being confronted by a British journalist questioning why school shootings only happen in America.

Abbott visited as well and said "it is intolerable and it is unacceptable for us to have in this state anyone who would kill little kids in our school” and was also confronted by Beto O'Rourke, his opponent in elections this fall, for his dismissal of calls for stronger gun laws in the wake of the tragedy.

In a statement about its decision to go ahead with the overall conference, the NRA said that “[a]s we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

This post has been updated with additional context from the event on Friday

Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter shareholders sue Musk, claim he sought to drive down stock price

    Twitter shareholders allege Elon Musk unlawfully sowed doubt about his bid to buy Twitter to drive down the stock price or enable him to walk away.

  • Alec Baldwin Announces the Death of His Mother Carol, 92: She 'Taught Me About Second Acts'

    "We love you Grandma," Hailey Bieber wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing Alec Baldwin's announcement of the death of his mother

  • Obama has heartwarming reunion with boy who touched his hair in iconic photo

    Jacob Philadelphia was 5 years old when he was photographed touching the president’s hair because he wanted to know if it was just like his.

  • The Texan Working Overtime to Customize 19 Little Caskets

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe nation’s only manufacturer of children’s coffins received 19 urgent orders in the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.“When we had Sandy Hook, that was another crazy day,” Mike Mims, CEO of Cherokee Caskets of Georgia, told The Daily Beast. “So we’re tired. We’re tired of doing these things.”The Cherokee factory in Griffin, Georgia, ran full-tilt for 20 straight hours from Wednesday into Thursday. One difference between th

  • 'They are killing babies': Texas state senator blames Republicans for anti-gun control stance

    Democrat Roland Gutierrez wondered if the GOP routinely blocks gun control legislation because of money coming in from the NRA.

  • If guns are no threat, why are they banned at Trump’s NRA speech this weekend?

    You can’t be packing if you want to watch the former president in Houston. | Opinion

  • How an Organized Republican Effort Punishes Companies for Climate Action

    In West Virginia, the state treasurer has pulled money from BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, because the Wall Street firm has flagged climate change as an economic risk. In Texas, a new law bars the state’s retirement and investment funds from doing business with companies that the state comptroller says are boycotting fossil fuels. Conservative lawmakers in 15 other states are promoting similar legislation. Officials in Utah and Idaho have assailed a major ratings agency for consid

  • 'Everyone Was Scared and Everything, and I Told Them to Be Quiet,' Says 10-Year-Old Who Survived the Shooting

    UVALDE, Texas — After gym class, an awards ceremony and watching “The Jungle Cruise,” Gemma Lopez was with her fourth grade classmates in Room 108, finishing up work and playing around — “doing whatever we do,” as she put it. Then she heard loud popping in the distance. She thought it was firecrackers. But she saw police officers outside her window, and the popping grew louder. “Everyone was scared and everything, and I told them to be quiet,” Gemma, 10, said. One of her classmates thought it mi

  • Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel granted parole, pending review and governor's approval

    Patricia Krenwinkel, a follower of Charles Manson who participated in the 1969 murder of actress Sharon Tate, was tentatively granted parole, state prison officials announced Thursday.

  • Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

    Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday. The commander at the scene in Uvalde — the school district’s police chief — believed that 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and that children were no longer at risk, Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference. Friday’s briefing came after authorities spent three days providing often conflicting and incomplete information about the 90 minutes that elapsed between the time Ramos entered the school and when U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the classroom door and killed him.

  • Fort Hood sergeant rings alarm on allegedly troubled base

    Months of repeated allegations of harassment, physical assault and retaliation levied by Army Sgt. Jewell Scott against officials on the Fort Hood Army base reached a boiling point this week, as Scott posted videos to her personal social media saying she feared for her life.

  • NRA stages big gun show in Texas days after school massacre

    The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day firearms marketing and advocacy event, which is expected to draw protesters fed up with gun violence. While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have renewed calls for stricter gun laws, NRA board member Phil Journey said the focus should be on better mental health care and trying to prevent gun violence.

  • Uvalde Had Prepared for School Shootings. It Did Not Stop the Rampage.

    In August 2020, law enforcement officers from five agencies converged inside the hallways of a school in Uvalde, Texas, their guns drawn, role-playing how they would halt a gunman. The training, detailed in documents reviewed by The New York Times, was part of an overhaul of security preparedness in Uvalde — and across much of Texas. Uvalde school officials were doubling their budget for security, updating protocols and adding officers to the district’s Police Department. And the city’s separate

  • How Does It End? Fissures Emerge Over What Constitutes Victory in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON — Three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, America and its allies are quietly debating the inevitable question: How does this end? In recent days, presidents and prime ministers as well as the Democratic and Republican party leaders in the United States have called for victory in Ukraine. But just beneath the surface are real divisions about what that would look like — and whether “victory” has the same definition in the United States, in Europe and, perhaps most importantly, i

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' filmmakers on the return of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, paying homage to iconic volleyball scene

    Director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer talk new sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."

  • Forget Sen. Wendy Rogers' Buffalo remarks, someone should investigate her fundraising claims

    If a charity raised money the way Sen. Wendy Rogers does, we'd call it fraud. Her latest fundraising plea includes false claims about 'ballot mules.'

  • Andy Cohen, Bravo slammed by human rights groups ahead of 'Real Housewives of Dubai' premiere

    "Dubai is an absolute monarchy that is part of the dictatorship of the United Arab Emirates," the open letter from 12 human rights group states. "By setting the 'Real Housewives' franchise inside Dubai, you are helping the UAE dictatorship hide its male rulers' misogyny, legalized homophobia and mass violence against women."

  • Daughter and her best friends 'are all gone now,' dad says

    Jacklyn Cazares hadn’t yet reached her 10th birthday, but she was already a tough-minded “firecracker” always looking to help people in need, her father said. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School. “They are all gone now,” Javier Cazares said.

  • Martin Scorsese Remembers Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta After His Death: 'He Absolutely Amazed Me'

    The legendary director worked with the late actor on the 1990 classic gangster film

  • ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Adds Warning to Premiere Episode

    The first eight minutes of the Netflix show's premiere, previewed last week, contain graphic images of dead children