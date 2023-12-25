Hundreds take part in Christmas Day sea dips in Suffolk

Large crowds gathered in Lowestoft to watch the swimmers enter the North Sea

Hundreds of people started Christmas Day with a dip in the North Sea at events held on the Suffolk coast.

Swimmers - many dressed in festive costumers - raised money for charity in Felixstowe and Lowestoft.

The Everyone Active 2023 Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim - the 44th time the event has been held - took place in the bay north of the Claremont Pier.

The Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip - the 19th time it has been held - was in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Many of the swimmers in Lowestoft wore fancy dress

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830.