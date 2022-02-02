Hundreds pay tribute to fallen New York police officer

·2 min read

(Reuters) - New York City police officer Wilbert Mora was remembered for his love for a job he had wanted since he was a boy, his gentle personality and his heroism during a St. Patrick's Cathedral funeral on Wednesday, two weeks after he was killed responding to a call.

Mora, 27, was shot along with officer Jason Rivera after they and a third officer, a rookie, responded to a Jan. 21 disturbance in Harlem in which a woman said she was having a fight with one of her sons. Rivera, 22, also died from his injuries and his funeral service was last week.

Hundreds of mourners and New York police officers, dressed in pressed blue suits and white gloves, packed the iconic Manhattan cathedral.

Wilson Mora said his brother was an affectionate, impossibly patient, big teddy bear of a man whose smile lit up rooms.

"I just want you to know that I was always proud of you," he said. "I love you baby bro and I will always miss you."

Mora was born the youngest of four children in the Dominican Republic. He came to the United States when he was 7 years old. Even as a young boy, all he ever wanted to do was to become a police officer, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

"He absolutely loved this job," Sewell said. "With a kind, gentle soul and infectious laugh, he cared deeply about his family and truly valued his friends."

Mora, an organ donor to five people, gave even in his death, speakers during the service said.

Mora's funeral was held hours after another police officer was shot and wounded in Queens when two suspects tried to steal his car when he was on his way to work, local media reported.

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, announced a plan to end gun violence that included increasing the number of police officers in the city's most violence-plagued communities.

"New Yorkers understand the risk and sacrifice you make every day and we applaud you for that," Adams told officers in the pews for Mora's funeral. "We are going to give you the resources to fight this senseless violence. It's New Yorkers against the killers and we will not lose."

On Jan. 21, shortly after arriving on the scene, Mora and Rivera were fired upon in a narrow hallway by the woman's adult son. The rookie officer then shot the suspect who died of his injuries.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien. Editing by Donna Bryson and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wake Held at St Patrick's Cathedral for Slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora

    Mourners gathered at St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on February 1 for the wake of NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who died days after he and his partner Jason Rivera were shot while responding to a domestic call on January 21.Footage released by New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell shows police officers in line as Mora’s coffin is carried into the cathedral.CBS New York said thousands of officers turned out to pay their respects, as well as elected officials and members of the public.According to NBC New York Mora, 27, was taken off life support four days after the shooting in Harlem.A funeral service was scheduled for Wednesday. Credit: Commissioner Sewell via Storyful

  • Actress Susan Sarandon retweets message comparing cops at funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera to ‘fascists’

    NEW YORK — Actress Susan Sarandon in an eyebrow-raising tweet has called into question the need for police in New York City — and she did it by reposting a message likening cops at the funeral for fallen Officer Jason Rivera to fascists. Sarandon posted to Twitter at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday as thousands of cops and New Yorkers gathered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the wake for slain NYPD Officer ...

  • NYC police honor 2nd officer killed in Harlem shooting

    New York City police officers attended a wake Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to honor one of the two officers killed in an ambush at a Harlem apartment. Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was taken off life support a week ago, four days after he and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call. A wake for Mora was held at the cathedral Tuesday afternoon and evening.

  • NYC honors officer at funeral hours after another is shot

    Throngs of police converged Wednesday for New York City's second funeral in a week for an officer ambushed while answering a call for help in Harlem, mourning Wilbert Mora hours after yet another colleague was shot and wounded. Organ music filled Fifth Avenue as Mora's funeral began Wednesday morning at the Roman Catholic cathedral where his police partner, Jason Rivera, was eulogized Friday. Mora, a Dominican immigrant, joined the police force in 2018, hoping to help reshape relations between the New York Police Department and communities that have chafed at its tactics.

  • New Jersey town's famous groundhog Milltown Mel dies days before big event

    A town in New Jersey canceled its Groundhog Day event after its famous groundhog Milltown Mel died days before.

  • Adams at funeral for slain NYPD officer: 'We will protect our city'

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) vowed that "we will protect our city" as officials and police commemorated a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer who succumbed to his injuries after responding to a family dispute last month.Wilbert Mora, 27, last month died from injuries sustained while responding to the 911 call, during which he and another NYPD officer were shot.Mora was described as being in critical condition immediately following...

  • New Jersey's Milltown Mel dies before Groundhog Day

    The New Jersey celebrity has "crossed over the rainbow bridge," his wranglers said in announcing his death.

  • 'Euphoria' star Barbie Ferreira addresses 'backhanded compliments' about her body: 'It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top'

    "We all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think any young person has really figured it out yet," the actress said.

  • 'I miss everything. I miss everybody': Depression rates for seniors are soaring amid COVID-19

    The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified loneliness and isolation for older adults, raising risks of anxiety and cognitive and physical decline.

  • Rookie Officer Sumit Sulan hailed a hero for taking down gunman who fatally shot NYPD cops

    A rookie Indian American New York Police Department (NYPD) officer is being hailed a hero for shooting the man who killed two fellow officers during a deadly domestic dispute call in Harlem nearly two weeks ago. Officer Sumit Sulan, an NYPD officer who was only two weeks into the force, responded to a domestic dispute call in Harlem on Jan. 21 with fellow Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, another rookie, CBS New York reported. A woman, identified as the mother of Lawshawn McNeil, 47, called the authorities after her son allegedly threatened her.

  • Melinda French Gates no longer giving most of her wealth to Gates Foundation

    Melinda French Gates will distribute her wealth to different philanthropic groups instead of donating the majority of her fortune to The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to multiple reports. French Gates addressed her new plans in a published letter to the Giving Pledge website, which was founded by Bill and Melinda Gates alongside Warren Buffet in 2010 and encourages ultra-wealthy Americans to donate the bulk of their wealth to...

  • Graham defends opposition to Jan 6 pardons after Trump calls him a 'RINO'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Wednesday defended his stance against offering pardons to Jan. 6, 2021, defendants a day after former President Trump called him a "RINO," an acronym that means "Republican In Name Only.""I stand with the police officers who protect our streets, federal courthouses, and the United States Capitol against rioters. They deserve our respect and support and I will not second-guess the decisions they made under dire...

  • 6 LMPD officers accused of working private security jobs during patrol shifts

    Six Louisville Metro Police officers were indicted Monday on theft charges for allegedly working private security jobs during patrol shifts.

  • The bullying and harassment at the dark heart of Rio Tinto

    The work was demanding, rigorous and far from home. But it was the final 50 metres of the walk back to her room every night, past the bar where colleagues drank away the day, that the Rio Tinto mining worker dreaded the most.

  • Child shoots another when mother left to get fast food

    It happened at a Chipotle in Snellville. By all accounts, the shooting was an accident but charges could still be filed.

  • Groundhog Day: mysterious rodent deaths and cover-ups plague ceremony

    Wiarton citizens smelled a rat when Willie did not make an appearance at the virtual celebration last year Wiarton Willie takes part in the annual Groundhog day ceremony in February 2004. Photograph: Reuters Photographer/Reuters Every year in the Canadian town of Wiarton, devout followers of Wiarton Willie the albino groundhog learn from the rodent if the grip of winter is loosening. The annual celebration is part of Groundhog Day, a North American tradition (and movie of the same name) which ho

  • Homeless mom in Sheboygan, in a wheelchair and with 3-year-old daughter, starts GoFundMe to find housing

    Ashley Mckinnie is homeless, disabled and caring for her 3-year-old daughter. She's launched a GoFundMe page seeking $1,400 to help her find housing.

  • Here’s How Much Gisele Bündchen’s Net Worth Compares to Husband Tom Brady

    She may not have an NFL salary, but she still makes millions each year.

  • Man with knife attacking people at Los Gatos park

    Los Gatos police said two people have allegedly been attacked in a park by a man carrying a knife.

  • A fight over this issue looms large as MLB lockout threatens spring training

    Baseball's 1994 strike kept a salary cap at bay. To end the current lockout, MLB owners and players will have to battle over whether to move toward or away from the system that rules the NFL and NBA.