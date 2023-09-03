Hundreds pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett at Key West festival. Check out these snapshots

Hundreds of Jimmy Buffett fans — many donning colorful and extravagant outfits — took to the streets in the Florida Keys on Sunday to honor the rock legend.

Women wearing flowery hats, a man with a coconut bikini top and others lifting photos of the rock star above their heads were some of the people in attendance at the afternoon procession in Key West.

It wouldn’t be a real tribute to Buffett without a laid-back crowd singing his greatest hits, including “It’s five o’clock somewhere,” as they marched on Duval Street with drinks galore.

And it wasn’t all partying. Flowers, liquor and messages were left by Buffet’s old recording studio.

Take a look at some photos and videos of those paying homage to the former Key West resident:

Thousands gather on Duval St in Key West for a second line procession to honor Jimmy Buffet pic.twitter.com/DVXy1P3nUg — Natalia Jaramillo (@latinaglasses) September 3, 2023

Flowers, liquor and messages by Jimmy Buffet’s old recording studio in Key West pic.twitter.com/me9Dxkg9W7 — Natalia Jaramillo (@latinaglasses) September 3, 2023

Key West is doing it right this evening pic.twitter.com/1Ttoo2QhCS — Chris Winward (@chriswinward) September 3, 2023

So much love for Jimmy Buffett down here in his Key West hometown!



Duvall Street is packed and lots love flowing. This was amazing to be a part of! pic.twitter.com/baIJxcR8Wk — BoomRoasted (@roasted76) September 3, 2023

