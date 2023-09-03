Hundreds pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett at Key West festival. Check out these snapshots

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read
0
Courtesy of Natalia Jaramillo (@LatinaGlasses)

Hundreds of Jimmy Buffett fans — many donning colorful and extravagant outfits — took to the streets in the Florida Keys on Sunday to honor the rock legend.

Women wearing flowery hats, a man with a coconut bikini top and others lifting photos of the rock star above their heads were some of the people in attendance at the afternoon procession in Key West.

It wouldn’t be a real tribute to Buffett without a laid-back crowd singing his greatest hits, including “It’s five o’clock somewhere,” as they marched on Duval Street with drinks galore.

And it wasn’t all partying. Flowers, liquor and messages were left by Buffet’s old recording studio.

Take a look at some photos and videos of those paying homage to the former Key West resident:

