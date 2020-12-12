Hundreds of people in Columbus, Ohio, marched in protest of the police killing of Casey Goodson

Sean Walton, an attorney for Goodson's family, reacts as he addresses the crowd during a protest over the 23-year-old's killing by law enforcement in Columbus, Ohio. STEPHEN ZENNER/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of people peacefully demonstrated in Columbus, Ohio, through the weekend to protest the death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police on December 4.

The Franklin County coroner's office ruled Goodson's death a homicide, according to results from a preliminary autopsy.

The Columbus Division of Police is currently investigating the fatal incident that involved Jason Meade, a Franklin County sheriff's deputy and 17-year veteran of the force.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people marched in Columbus, Ohio, to protest the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer earlier this month.

Jason Meade, a sheriff's deputy in Franklin County, shot the 23-year-old on December 4. A lawyer for Meade said in a statement last week that the shooting came after Goodson pointed a gun at the deputy. Goodson's family, however, contested that allegation and said he had been holding a Subway sandwich, NPR previously reported.

The deputy shot Goodson while he was entering his own home, attorneys for the family said in a statement. According to the family, he had just returned from a dentist appointment and picked up sandwiches for his family on the way home.

Earlier this week, the Franklin County coroner's office ruled Goodson's death a homicide. Dr. Anahi M. Ortiz said Goodson's preliminary autopsy revealed he had "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso."

Goodson's family previously told NPR he was shot three times in the back.

Ortiz's office said it will continue gathering information about Goodson's death and expects to produce "final detailed findings" within the next few months.

People raise their fists in solidarity during a protest over the killing of Casey Goodson Jr. STEPHEN ZENNER/AFP via Getty Images

Days after Goodson died, a crowd of hundreds of protesters gathered in Ohio, according to local reports. The crowds first appeared on Friday night. Demonstrators were back on the streets on Saturday for a second day of protest.

Protesters held up "Black Lives Matter" signs and chanted his name through the streets of Columbus.

"We want Casey's name to be the last name," one organizer said at the Friday demonstration, according to WBNS reporter Krista Frost.

On Saturday, organizers repeatedly chanted Goodson's name and "Black lives matter."

There is no body camera footage of the incident, the Columbus Police Department said. But Goodson's grandmother and children witnessed the shooting, according to a statement from the family's lawyers.

An investigation is ongoing within the Columbus Division of Police, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

"Our demand is that the authorities provide the family with answers for Casey's death and that the officer involved be held accountable," family attorneys said in a statement. "The family and the community demand swift justice for Casey Goodson."

