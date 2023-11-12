Hundreds of people seen fleeing from deadly house party shooting in Phoenix, PD says

A 23-year-old man is dead after a massive house party shooting and the Phoenix Police Department needs help finding out what happened.

At around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, officers responded to reports of a large party near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road. When they got there, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said they saw "a chaotic scene with hundreds of people running away from the house."

They also found 23-year-old Carlos Vences Jr. who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

"Detectives continue to investigate as they interview dozens of witnesses. Investigators believe other witnesses that were at the party have knowledge of what led up to this deadly shooting and may know the person(s) responsible," Sgt. Bower said.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: