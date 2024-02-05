Hundreds of pieces of work by famous African Americans on display in traveling ‘Homage Exhibit’

The city of Charlotte is finding creative ways to celebrate Black History Month.

More than 600 documents, artifacts, and pieces of African-American art were on display at First Ward Park over the weekend.

Work by Frederick Douglas, Booker T. Washington, Elizabeth Catlett, and more were showcased as part of the collection on Saturday.

Each piece on display is a part of the Homage Exhibit, a traveling display that has been collected by the same two people over the past 20 years.

