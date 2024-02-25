Hundreds take the plunge into cold waters benefitting Special Olympics Kentucky
Hundreds take the plunge into cold waters benefitting Special Olympics Kentucky
Hundreds take the plunge into cold waters benefitting Special Olympics Kentucky
The actor says he meditates in freezing water every morning. Here's what experts say about the wellness practice.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Douglas is hoping to be a part of the U.S. Olympic team this summer in Paris.
More than 26,000 shoppers love this layering wonder.
Just toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.
From students to executives, everyone has to eat. We've put together our list of the best credit cards for groceries.
The cleats are expected to arrive at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on April 11.
AirPods won't know what's hit them.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
If you are going to buy a home and itemize your deductions, the mortgage interest deduction could be a nice tax-saving opportunity to take advantage of.
High-quality tinted sunscreens work double duty: providing light coverage and all the SPF you need
Ideally, the people that run the College Football Playoff wouldn’t be discussing expanding the College Football Playoff before the College Football Playoff has even officially expanded.
Beleaguered electric trucking company Nikola has sold the Badger electric pickup truck assets it was once supposed to build with General Motors. A new company called Embr Motors created by vehicle builder and television personality Dave "Heavy D" Sparks, one half of the former TV duo the Diesel Brothers. Embr now owns the intellectual property associated with the Badger pickup truck, as well as the assets related to Nikola's abandoned off-road and personal water craft vehicles.
Ina Herlihy believes e-commerce brands are losing out on organic traffic and potential revenue by relying on third-party community sites, like Reddit and Facebook Groups. As new user acquisition costs increase, in some cases by hundreds of dollars, brands have to care more about increasing retention and organic traffic, Herlihy told TechCrunch via email. Herlihy set out in late 2022 to build community software for brands to host communities on their own websites.
Every washing machine cycle, dish rinse and toilet flush sends water rushing through the pipes in homes, apartments and commercial buildings, carrying waste away at breakneck speeds. Water authorities and utilities have used acoustic sensors to canvas for leaks and signs of wear and tear for years. One of these startups, Conservation Labs, is creating a water-listening sensor that attaches to the plumbing in residential, multifamily and office properties.
The best lenders offer low down payments, flexible loan terms, and an intuitive and speedy application process.
Fluoride is beneficial, say experts. But too much can cause problems. Here's how to know you're getting the right amount.
Part of your Social Security benefits are taxable if your income exceeds certain limits. Learn how to minimize taxes on your Social Security check.
A report from anonymous sources at GM and Ford says GM hard at work on Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra PHEV pickups, while compact EV pickups are canceled.
Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown is looking to hit the reset button on customers' and investors' perceptions of his plant-based meat company.