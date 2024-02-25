Hundreds take the plunge into cold waters benefitting Special Olympics Kentucky

TechCrunch

Ina Herlihy believes e-commerce brands are losing out on organic traffic and potential revenue by relying on third-party community sites, like Reddit and Facebook Groups. As new user acquisition costs increase, in some cases by hundreds of dollars, brands have to care more about increasing retention and organic traffic, Herlihy told TechCrunch via email. Herlihy set out in late 2022 to build community software for brands to host communities on their own websites.