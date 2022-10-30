Hundreds plunge into river after India bridge collapses

Hundreds were plunged into the river as the bridge gave way

At least 32 people have died after a bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat, officials say.

Hundreds have been plunged into River Macchu in Morbi town. Local footage shows people hanging off the partly-submerged suspension bridge.

Reports say as many as 400 people were on the structure at the time. Authorities said rescue efforts were under way.

It comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat on a three-day visit, said he was "deeply saddened by the tragedy".

Videos show scenes of chaos as onlookers attempt to rescue those trapped in the water as darkness fell.

Emergency responders from neighbouring districts have been sent to the scene to help with rescue efforts.