Hundreds of Plymouth homes set for energy improvements

Insulation will be added to homes to make them more energy efficient

About 725 homes in Plymouth are set to receive energy-saving improvements.

Plymouth City Council is allocating £7m of government grant funding to spend on social housing.

It is part of a national scheme to improve energy performance and will include better insulation, double-glazing, solar panels and and air source heat pumps.

Two housing associations are also contributing a total of £10m to the scheme.

Plymouth Community Homes (PCH), the largest social housing association in the city will receive £5.6m in grant funding and contribute a further £8.6m to ensure 600 of its homes receive energy upgrades over the next two years.

LiveWest will retrofit 125 homes, receive £1.5m and contributing a further £1.8m from their own funds.

Properties will benefit from a range of measures including external wall insulation, cavity insulation and double glazing.

Selected properties will also see solar panels and air source heat pumps fitted.

Plymouth City Councillor James Stoneman, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Governance said: "Buildings are one of our largest contributors of carbon emissions and therefore this funding will be key to helping the council reach its 2030 net zero target."

