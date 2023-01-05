Hundreds of potential jurors questioned in Young Thug’s YSL gang case

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are continuing to build their jury before presenting arguments in the YSL criminal street gang case.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been closely following all the courtroom action in this case for weeks.

On Thursday, hundreds of potential jurors filed into the courthouse to fill out a jury questionnaire with more than 250 questions.

Seiden learned that some of the questions on that form included:

Have you heard of Lil Wayne or Birdman?

Have you posted anything about this case on social media?

Do you have an opinion about a person who has head and neck tattoos?

Do you have an opinion about a person who has dreadlocks or tattoos?

Do you have an opinion about a person who wears jewelry, baggy pants, or hoodies?

Do you have an opinion about a person who “flashes” guns, cash, or “gang signs?”

Do you or anyone you know own any “Slime Life” paraphernalia?

The potential jurors in the same room spent most of the day watching a recorded video of Judge Glanville reading the entire 95-page indictment against the 14 co-defendants.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, joined 13 of his co-defendants in Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville’s courtroom Thursday morning.

Williams is accused of being one of the founders of YSL, or Young Slime Life, an alleged affiliate of that national Bloods gang and is responsible for murders, armed robberies and assaults between January 2015 and May 2022.

There were originally nearly two dozen defendants set to stand trial. Eight of them have pleaded guilty and six are being tried separately.

Defense attorneys are claiming that YSL is nothing more than a music label and clothing brand.

Another 200 jurors are set to appear in the courtroom on Friday morning for the same process before attorneys begin dismissing jurors next week and select the jury for the trial that could last up to a year.

