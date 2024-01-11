Hundreds of pounds of marijuana seized during search warrant at Fresno gardening store

A Fresno gardening supply store was busted for having hundreds of pounds of illegal marijuana.

The seizure happened Tuesday morning at the Gro More Garden Supply, a warehouse operating as a garden distributor in Fresno.

During a search warrant, the City of Fresno Attorney’s Office said 811 unlicensed marijuana plants and hundreds of pounds of illegal cannabis were seized.

In addition, the attorney’s office said the warehouse was electrically compromised, which resulted in Pacific Gas and Electric shutting off the power, amongst other code violations, including unpermitted modifications.

“The City of Fresno will continue to target illegal grow operations that styme the legal cannabis industry,” Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz said in a statement. “Those who continue to operate outside the bounds of the law will be fined and subject to criminal prosecution.”

Five months ago, Janz and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the formation of the Cannabis Administrative Prosecution Program that targets illicit smoke shop activities.

Organizations involved in serving the search warrant Tuesday were: the Fresno Police, State of California Department of Cannabis Control, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.