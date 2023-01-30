Hundreds of prison releases delayed after ADOC fails to notify victims

Men imprisoned at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama, stand in line in this file photo dated June 18, 2015.

The early release of hundreds from Alabama prisons will be delayed until the Alabama Department of Corrections notifies the victims associated with the prisoners' offenses, attorneys for the state agreed in a Montgomery County court hearing Monday.

A total of 412 incarcerated people were set to be released to the custody of the state parole board Tuesday under a 2015 law amended by the Alabama Legislature in 2021.

Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) Director Cam Ward estimated that at least 100 will be released Tuesday, including all eligible prisoners convicted of nonviolent crimes like drug offenses. Once they are released, they will wear ABPP monitoring devices such as ankle monitors until the end of their sentences.

The 2015 law, which required prisoners be released under the supervision of the parole board up to 12 months before the end of their sentences, initially applied only to those admitted to prison after 2015. In 2021, the Legislature changed the law to apply to those admitted to prison before 2015, allowing for their release once the changes went into effect on Jan. 31, 2023.

"You'll never have another [release] this big," said ABPP Director Cam Ward before the court hearing on Tuesday.

The amended law required ADOC to notify all victims of the crimes committed by those eligible for early release, which the department did not do in time before the amendment went into effect. Katherine Robertson, chief counsel for the Alabama Attorney General's Office, said the office realized late last week that there was "an issue" with notifications.

Robertson said ADOC had contacted fewer than 20 victims as of last Friday.

Attorney General Steve Marshall filed suit against the ADOC and ABPP on Monday, seeking a 10-day restraining order to give ADOC Commissioner John Hamm time to notify all victims. Approximately 60% of all those scheduled for early release on Tuesday committed violent crimes against another person who would need to be notified of the offender's release, Robertson said.

"Because ADOC has not fulfilled its lawful duty to notify victims of their offender’s early release from prison and cannot fulfill this duty by January 31, 2023, ADOC cannot lawfully release, and the Board of Pardons and Paroles cannot lawfully accept, more than half of those inmates set to be released early," Marshall wrote in the lawsuit filed in Montgomery Circuit Court.

At an emergency hearing held Monday afternoon, Montgomery Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool denied the temporary restraining order. Attorneys representing the AG's office, ADOC and ABPP agreed to a compromise offered by Hamm to release eligible incarcerated people on a rolling basis as victims are notified.

Assistant Attorney General Mary-Coleman Roberts, representing Hamm, said the department worked through the weekend and is currently working to notify victims. Roberts did not know how many victims had been notified and how many people would be released Tuesday.

"Hamm has said ... [ADOC] will not release without victim notification," Roberts said at the hearing.

Roberts said that if a victim is deceased or the department can't make contact with a victim or a relative, ADOC will contact local district attorneys for assistance in notifying them.

Robertson said victims need time to prepare both mentally and tangibly — often changing locks or taking other precautionary measures — before offenders are released.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Hundreds of prison releases delayed after ADOC fails to notify victims