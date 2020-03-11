Hundreds protest in downtown Raleigh after man shot by Raleigh police

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Raleigh Tuesday night, hours after a Raleigh police officer shot and injured a 26-year-old man.

People said they were protesting that a young man had been shot by police. Many said there needs to be more accountability from city leaders to prevent police shootings from occurring.

With shouts of “no justice, no peace,” and some people wearing masks, the crowd was followed by a heavy police presence as the protesters went from Fayetteville Street to Hillsborough Street, to the governor’s mansion and then to Moore Square.

“I have kids, and this is my community,” said Wanda Gilbert Coker. “We’re sick and tired, and in the words of Fannie Lou Hamer, and we’re sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Earlier Tuesday night, a Raleigh police officer shot a man, identified as Javier Torres, near North Rogers Lane in the eastern part of Raleigh.

Police say Torres was shot once. Torres is at WakeMed hospital, police said. His injuries are unknown.

Raleigh police said a handgun was found at the scene of the shooting.

Police said they responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 1000 block of North Rogers Lane about 6:40 p.m., according to a release.

Police say Torres ran when officers arrived. Police chased after him and asked him several times to drop his gun, the release said.

Shortly after the shooting, protesters started mobilizing.

Zainab Baloch, an activist who has run for Raleigh mayor, told The News & Observer that the group had protested outside Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown’s residence as well as Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin’s home.

“We need accountability, but we need power,” she said, referencing a new police advisory board created by the city council. “We need a community board with power. ... Everyone is tired.”

Unbelievable amount of police presence responding to protestors on S Blount St/East Martin St at #MooreSquare #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/TW1ErdUxUw — Mike Devine (@michaelsdevine) March 11, 2020

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol for shootings with officers.

The officer who fired at Torres was wearing a body camera that was activated during the incident, the release said. Other officers’ body cameras also were activated.

The police department will seek to have the video released, the release said.

The shooting happened in the eastern part of Raleigh, in the same shopping center where Soheil Antonio Mojarred was fatally shot by a Raleigh police officer in April 2019, ABC11 reported.

The police officer’s body camera was not activated at the time, prompting a change in the city’s policy about when the cameras should be on.

This is a developing story and will be updated.