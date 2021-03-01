Hundreds protest outside Hong Kong court over trial of nearly 50 pro-democracy activists

Pro-democracy activists gesture 'five demands, not one less' in support of those arrested in Hong Kong - JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Protest slogans rang out as hundreds of people gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday in support of 47 pro-democracy activists in the dock after being formally charged over the weekend.

The defendants, who include former opposition politicians and prominent young activists, were arrested in January and charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion.

They are the largest group of people to be prosecuted so far under China's sweeping new national security law. The cases are a crushing blow to the city’s pro-democracy movement, with almost all key opposition figures now either facing charges, in jail or in exile.

If found guilty, the defendants would face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. A further eight opposition figures who were initially arrested along with them have been released on bail.

Hundreds of supporters queued to get inside the court, with some chanting “Release all political prisoners” and “Liberate Hong Kong” - a protest slogan that is now banned in Hong Kong. Many wore black in keeping with the massive protest movement that erupted in 2019 against Communist Party rule.

Pro-democracy supporters queue up outside a court to try to get in for a hearing in Hong Kong - Vincent Yu /AP

“We still need to support our democracy. Our democracy is built by the British,” said Alexandra "Grandma" Wong, 64, a familiar face at anti-government protests. “I want to tell (the defendants) not to give up. There’s still hope. No tyranny can last forever.”

They are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial and informal primary poll last July to select candidates for a legislative council election, which was later postponed. Authorities said the poll was part of a plan to “overthrow” the government.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the decision to charge 47 politicians and activists was deeply disturbing.

It “shows in the starkest terms the [national security law is] being used to eliminate political dissent rather than restore order - contrary to what the Chinese Government promised,” said Mr Raab.

Story continues

Beijing says the national security law has restored stability to Hong Kong.

Police officers raise signs warning protesters outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong - LAM YIK /REUTERS

More than 100 police officers were deployed outside the court in West Kowloon on Monday.

Supporters continued to chant protest slogans even when police raised a purple flag warning them that they too could be violating the national security law.

Some supporters also held up six fingers, a gesture that called for the government to meet their "five demands, not one less" for democracy during the 2019 protests. Some also raised their hands in a three-fingered salute, a form of protest that has spread in Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand.

“In other countries, there are official or unofficial primaries. What’s wrong with that?” said Emily Lau, a prominent politician from the Democratic Party. “I call on the international community to speak out because Hong Kong used to be a safe and free city.”

Also Monday, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said authorities there had stepped up efforts to frustrate the work of foreign correspondents last year, including citing coronavirus restrictions to deny foreign journalists access to areas including Xinjiang.