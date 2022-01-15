Hundreds protest possible lithium mining in Serbia

Axios

Chart: Axios Visuals Mortgage rates have jumped to their highest level since early 2020. Why it matters: The rising cost of home loans could slow the booming American market for residential real estate. State of play: Across the country, house prices have exploded over the last two years, as the pandemic — and super-low interest rates put in place by the Federal Reserve — ignited a home-buying fren