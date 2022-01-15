Hundreds protest possible lithium mining in Serbia
Hundreds of environmental protesters demanding the cancellation of plans for lithium mining in Serbia took to the streets on Saturday, blocking roads and a border crossing. (Jan. 15)
Due to the city's current COVID-19 surge, the event will only be held virtually and the speakers and the performances will be at various locations. A virtual program was also held last year.
Chart: Axios Visuals Mortgage rates have jumped to their highest level since early 2020. Why it matters: The rising cost of home loans could slow the booming American market for residential real estate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: Across the country, house prices have exploded over the last two years, as the pandemic — and super-low interest rates put in place by the Federal Reserve — ignited a home-buying fren
Washington High School alumnus Matt Ferrell returned to his alma mater five years ago to teach in the media arts program.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Upstate, with up to 12 inches possible north of I-85.
Sub in this fat where you can and your heart will thank you.
"My plea. Please don't sell your tickets to Arizona fans," the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wrote on Instagram on Wednesday
UW's two new deputy ADs are expected to start next month. Marcus Sedberry comes from Baylor. Mitchell Pinta, a UW graduate, comes from the NFL.
I think it’s safe to assume that Kyrie Irving missed playing basketball.
Hundreds of students walk out of schools over Omicron concerns
Flip Rodriguez, who will appear on his 12th season of American Ninja Warrior this year, will speak at ChildSafe Northern Colorado's fundraiser.
An upscale pub in Dublin owned by former UFC dual champion Conor McGregor was the target of a pair of Molotov cocktails Wednesday.
The man caused employees and customers to hide from who they believed was an active shooter, police said.
“I’ve been living beneath clothing for so long, I want to show a waist, accentuate a figure – I want to get dressed again,” said Beckham during a walk-through at her London studio.
Nvidia Corp. has been trading lower since late November. In our November 15 review we changed our stance and wrote, "I have no special knowledge of what NVDA is going to report on Wednesday after the close, but prices are extended or overbought.
Ex-Columbus police officer Raymond A. Rose III must register as a sex offender after admitting to gross sexual imposition of a young girl.
Stablecoin issuer Tether froze three Ethereum addresses on Thursday, holding over $160 million worth of USDT, according to data from Etherscan. In total, Tether has blacklisted 563 addresses on the Ethereum blockchain since November 2017, according to the Bloxy block explorer. Tether has said in the past that it regularly works with regulators to supervise suspicious accounts.
Hamstrings can tear easily, so you should add some hamstring exercises into your routine to strengthen them.
Intelligence reported to indicate Kremlin could bring about an attack on Russian-aligned forces and then use that incident as a rationale for invading the country.
Lizzo, 33, posted her recipe for a vegan BLT salad on TikTok. The singer shared her top tips for making a delish bowl of veggies (including her dressing hack)!
The playoffs are where stars are made, Hall of Fames are earned and, of course, titles are won. So heading into this weekend, what’s the pressure level for each of the dozen who will take the field?