Hundreds protesting Israel-Hamas war at Capitol arrested

Organizers of a demonstration in favor of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war said some 350 people, including two dozen rabbis, took over the Cannon Rotunda on Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Jewish Voice for Peace/X

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters took over a congressional building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in demand of a cease fire in the Israel-Hamas war, resulting in scores arrested.

The protest, some of which was streamed online, was organized by progressive Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now and took place inside the Cannon Rotunda, where more than 350 demonstrators, including two dozen rabbis, held up banners painted with demands for a cease fire and sang in Hebrew.

Law enforcement had warned the protesters to stop demonstrating, and when they didn't, officers pulled out zip ties.

U.S. Capitol Police has since confirmed on X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter, that the building has been cleared.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Though U.S. Capitol Police only said three people were charged with assaulting officers during processing, Jewish Voice for Peace said upwards of 500 were arrested.

Organizers of the protest said some 500 people have been arrested. Photo courtesy of If Not Now/X

UPI has contacted U.S. Capitol Police to confirm.

"We shut down Congress to draw mass attention to the U.S. complicity in Israel's ongoing oppression of Palestinians," the anti-Zionist organization Jewish Voice for Peace said in a statement.

HAPPENING NOW: Jews and allies demanding a ceasefire are being arrested in the Capital Building. @jvplive pic.twitter.com/oK2uDogtrm— IfNotNow (@IfNotNowOrg) October 18, 2023

U.S. Capitol Police said demonstrations are not permitted inside congressional buildings.

The protest was held amid the ongoing war in Gaza that began Oct. 7 with a surprise Hamas attack on Israel, which killed some 1,300 people.

In retaliation, Israel has been incessantly bombing Gaza, killing 3,478 people as of Wednesday.

The international Jewish Anti-Defamation League reacted to the Capitol protest by stating the "far-left radical organizations" that organized the demonstration "do not represent the overwhelming majority Jewish community."

"Let's be very clear -- anti-Zionism is antisemitism," ADL D.C. Regional Director Meredith Weisel said in a statement.