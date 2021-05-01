Hundreds rally in DC for immigration reform
Hundreds of people staged a rally in Washington on Saturday to demand immigration reform from the Biden administration. (May 1)
(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China’s top diplomat in Canberra blamed Australia for deteriorating ties between the nations, accusing it of economic coercion and “provocations” in a wide-ranging speech that painted Beijing as a victim.Citing Australia’s decision last week to cancel agreements between Beijing’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative and Victoria state among a litany of “negative moves,” Ambassador Cheng Jingye said the country’s perception of China as a “threat and challenge” had hurt relations. He called claims of Chinese economic coercion “ridiculous and irrelevant.”“If there is any coercion, it must have be done by the Australian side,” Cheng told business leaders in a video address Thursday, according to a transcript. “What China has done is only aimed to uphold its legitimate rights and interests, prevent bilateral ties from further plunging and move them back onto the right track.”The remarks come days after Australia’s Home Affairs Secretary Michael Pezzullo ramped up tensions by telling staff that “in a world of perpetual tension and dread, the drums of war beat.” While he didn’t directly mention China, he said free nations were watching “worryingly the militarization of issues that we had, until recent years, thought unlikely to be catalysts for war.”The battle of words shows there’s no obvious circuit-breaker to help mend relations that have been in freefall for a year after Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government called for independent investigators to enter Wuhan to probe the origins of the coronavirus. Beijing has since inflicted a range of trade reprisals, including crippling tariffs on Australian barley and wine, while blocking coal shipments.China last week slammed Australia’s decision to use new laws to cancel the Belt-and-Road agreements, which Morrison’s government described as “inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations.” There has been increasing speculation Morrison may use the laws, passed in December, to scrap long-term leases held by Chinese companies at the ports in Darwin and Newcastle.“In relation to the Port of Darwin, if there is any advice that I receive from the Department of Defence or intelligence agencies that suggest there are national security risks there, then you would expect the government to take action on that,” Morrison said in a radio interview Friday.While the prime minister told reporters earlier this week he hadn’t received any such advice, Morrison’s comments could be seen by Beijing as a threat against China’s interests in Australia.“Some Australians no longer regard China as a cooperative partner,” Ambassador Cheng said in his speech on Thursday. “They have no interest in managing bilateral differences on the basis of mutual respect, nor are they interested in maintaining and enhancing political mutual trust.”Cheng specifically identified “increasing discriminatory restrictions imposed over investment from Chinese enterprises” as one of the catalysts of the deteriorating relationship.In an apparent swipe against Morrison’s bid to rally what he calls “like-minded democracies” in forums such as the Five Eyes and Quad, Cheng said “teaming up in small group against China will not work.”“Clinging to ideological bias as well as Cold War mentality and regarding China as a threat will lead nowhere,” Cheng said.Other examples of coercion identified by Cheng included:“Unjustified” blocks on Chinese high-tech firms,” such as Australia’s ban on Huawei Technologies Co. from helping build 5G networks“Gross interference” in Beijing’s internal affairs “based on disinformation and ideological bias”“Deliberately hyping up ‘China threat’ by some politicians”“Unbridled defamation and attack against the Australian Chinese by certain media outlets, politicians and security agencies, and the ensuing racial discrimination as well as violence”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- It came as a shock on Wall Street the last few days, how much better the world’s biggest companies were doing than anyone thought. Also unexpected was what the market made of those results. Despite big earnings beats, the share-price performance of the vaunted Faang cohort has been mediocre.Then again, maybe that shouldn’t be surprising. Thirteen months into the Covid-19 recovery rally, Wall Street researchers have become focused on the question of when in the cycle it pays for investors to wean themselves off companies showing the highest growth rates. An academic study says that paying for companies where a lot of profit optimism is priced in has been one of the worst strategies for the last four decades.With corporate income quickly vaulting back to pre-pandemic levels amid the best expansion in a decade, the fastest growers are getting no respect. A long-short strategy based on forecast income growth for Russell 3000 stocks -- buy the top quintile against the lowest -- has lost more than 4% this year, trailing all but four of the 17 quantitative styles tracked by Bloomberg.Call it the peril of high expectations, a condition that is getting increasingly relevant today as analysts keep ratcheting up estimates. For now, the higher bars are proving no hurdle for companies to clear, though negative reactions to earnings from stocks like Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. suggest a ceiling may be in after the market’s $25 trillion rally.“If the blowout results can’t really move things higher, what can and what will?” asked Carter Worth, head of technical analysis at Cornerstone Macro LLC. “What possibly could be said or revealed, in the coming two to five months, that tops what has just been revealed? What advances the market from here?”To be sure, in a year when all sell signals have been nothing but a sure way to lose money, finding fault with the current robust expansion is like looking a gift horse in the mouth. Almost 90% of S&P 500 companies that reported have beaten analysts’ profit estimates, the strongest showing since Bloomberg began tracking the data in 1993.Based on reported results and analyst estimates for companies that have yet to announce results, profits in the first quarter probably surged 46% from a year ago, the fastest since 2010, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.But if history is any guide, placing too much faith in perceived high-growth can be a dangerous game. In a recent update to their paper entitled “Diagnostic Expectations and Stock Returns,” researchers including Pedro Bordalo of the University of Oxford, Nicola Gennaioli of Italy’s Bocconi University and Rafael La Porta of Brown University found that between 1981 and 2015, stocks with the most-optimistic long-term profit growth forecasts trailed those with the most-pessimistic forecasts by 12 percentage points a year.Such is the burden for companies whose shares embed extremely high expectations, a dream that they’d one day dominate their industries the way Google did in the online search business. Needless to say, it’s a dream very few firms are able to achieve.“Over the past 35 years, betting against extreme analyst optimism has been on average a good idea,” the researchers wrote. “Intuitively, fast earnings growth predicts future Googles but not as many as analysts believe.”While the study focused on individual companies, the concept appears to apply to the entire market these days, as policy support and vaccines fuel hopes for a roaring economy. So much optimism is priced into stocks from the return-to-normal activity that it leaves the market vulnerable to hiccups such as supply chain disruptions, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Mike Wilson.“Dreaming of a reopening is easier than actually doing it,” Wilson wrote in a note. “We see growing cost issues, in the near term, that aren’t priced. There is also a question of how much pent-up demand really exists.”After being blindsided by the pandemic and staying too conservative about corporate America’s earnings power, analysts are now busy upgrading their forecasts at one of the fastest clips in years. But there is a risk hidden in the slope of the earnings trajectory.Ned Davis Research grouped S&P 500 earnings growth since 1927 into five brackets and found that unless it’s really bad -- down 25% or more from a year ago -- income growth tends to have an inverse relationship with market returns. When the rate of expansion topped 20%, as is the case now, the S&P 500 rose at an annualized 2.4%, or one quarter of its average returns of all periods.The seemingly odd behavior, according to Ned Davis, founder of his name-sake firm, has to do with the market’s inclination to always look ahead. And once the good news on profits is priced in, it doesn’t leave much room for stocks to keep going.One example of that is the market’s performance surrounding President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. The S&P 500 rallied roughly 20% in 2017 in anticipation of the boost to earnings when the policy took effect the following year. Then 2018 came, earnings were boosted, and the market fell.Of course, with the pandemic driving monetary policy and the economy into uncharted territory, nothing in the past may be applicable now. Still, with the S&P 500 trading at 22 times forecast earnings, hovering near the highest multiple since the dot-com era, a moment of reckoning may be approaching.“The risk in chasing here and now is that you are paying a premium multiple for earnings strength that the market has already been anticipating for several months,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “We can have great earnings growth and earnings beats and still have the market remain flat or even sell off.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Matt Hancock has opened the door to legalising assisted suicide in Britain by asking for official figures on how many people who have killed themselves for medical reasons. The Health Secretary wrote to Sir Ian Diamond, the national statistician, last week to ask for data on how many Britons who kill themselves have terminal medical conditions. Mr Hancock told a private meeting of MPs and peers that he wanted the figures to inform a new debate on legalising doctor-assisted suicide in the UK, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, doctors who help someone to die in the UK can be jailed for up to 14 years. This means that hundreds of Britons have had to pay thousands of pounds to travel to the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland to end their lives. In the 22 years to 2020, 475 Brits have gone to Dignitas to kill themselves. Assisted suicide is legal under certain circumstances in more than half a dozen countries. Euthanasia for terminally-ill people will become legal in New Zealand this November after a referendum last year. Mr Hancock told a meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Choice at the End of Life that he had asked Sir Ian "to consider what should be published in terms of statistics that can inform the debate in this country". He added that he hoped the data from the Office for National Statistics would "shed more light on the data of those travelling to Switzerland in order to die at a time of their choosing". Mr Hancock told the meeting that it was "important that public debate is informed by the best statistics". Currently only "partial" information is published - based on inquest verdicts - about suicides of people "who have particular conditions". He said: "I have written to the ONS. It is rightly a task for the ONS. I think it is important that public debate is informed by the best statistics." Mr Hancock told the meeting that when he became an MP he was against assisted suicide as he had always been worried about pressure being brought to bear on people to kill themselves. But he said he had been affected by speaking to Sir Paul Cosford, the medical director of Public Health England who suffered from cancer and died aged 57 earlier this month. In an article in the British Medical Journal last October, Sir Paul called for a policy rethink on assisted dying, describing the current law as "inhumane". Mr Hancock said: "People’s views of this do change. The argument that we must protect those who are vulnerable from being coerced or feeling that they ought to go down this route. "That is an important and valid argument but it is one of many that we need to consider. That is a well informed public debate is the thing to do now."
One hundred days later, immigration experts generally agree that President Biden has made some notable strides in the right direction but has a lot more work to do in order to deliver on his lofty promises.
The parents of slain 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep as well as a coalition of Black community groups called for better police action and Black community accountability when it comes to missing children and crime.
Space is big. In real life, it took NASA's Perseverance mission only seven months to make the relatively modest hop from Earth to Mars. To help NASA solve these problems, DARPA -- the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency -- wants to build faster spaceships -- nuclear-powered spaceships.
In hopes of taming a monstrous spike in COVID-19 infections, India opened vaccinations to all adults Saturday, launching a huge inoculation effort that was sure to tax the limits of the federal government, the country's vaccine factories and the patience of its 1.4 billion people. The world's largest maker of vaccines was still short of critical supplies — the result of lagging manufacturing and raw material shortages that delayed the rollout in several states. The country's ambitious effort was also partly overshadowed Saturday by a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India that killed 18 patients, and the death of 12 COVID-19 patients at a hospital in New Delhi after the facility ran out of oxygen for 80 minutes.
There are no requisite professional standards at the federal level. The president's American Families Plan wants to change that.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday. Verstappen was .24 seconds quicker than Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the defending champion who is seeking a record eighth Formula One title, and .33 seconds ahead of Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas. Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth fastest in warm conditions in Portugal’s Algarve region.
Help is arriving, but as the government denies acute oxygen shortages that are leaving patients to die at overcrowded hospitals, it's a drop in the bucket.
But she's already back to brunette.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday the United States does not consider China's cooperation on climate change a favor, and that it was unclear if Beijing would fully follow through on its commitments to reduce emissions. Climate change is one of the few issues that both China and the United States, the world's top greenhouse gas emitters, have said they could work on together to solve, even as broader ties have sunk to their lowest level in decades. U.S. President Joe Biden invited world leaders to a virtual climate summit last week where Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his country's aim to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and to become carbon-neutral by 2060.
John Kerry disclosed millions in income and a massive stock portfolio that he's liquidated since taking office as President Biden’s special climate envoy, according to a financial filing obtained by Axios on Friday.Why it matters: Kerry is among the wealthiest members of the Biden administration. He maintains significant influence over U.S. energy and environmental policy as Biden's climate envoy, a role that comes after he advised a number of firms in the space following his time as secretary of State.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe State Department, where Kerry officially works again, says he has divested assets that could pose a conflict of interest, and signed an ethics pledge barring him from participating in specific policymaking decisions that could affect his former clients and employers.The big picture: Kerry received millions of dollars in salary, consulting fees and honoraria, according to the filing, which covers 2020 and most of January 2021.He drew a $5 million salary from Bank of America. He was tapped as chairman of the bank's global advisory council months after his tenure as Barack Obama's second secretary of State.He landed $382,400 in speaking fees from entities including Deutsche Bank, Waste Management and Cornell University.Kerry also reported compensation "in excess of $5,000" for more than a dozen other speeches in 2019, including ones to Barclays, Zurich Insurance and the foundation run by Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk.Kerry also reported receiving $125,000 in consulting fees from The Rise Fund, an investment firm with a significant renewable energy portfolio, just one of the entities in the energy and environment space to which he reported business ties. Kerry was the advisory board chairman for Climate Finance Partners, which "creates innovative and globally needed finance solutions that address climate change."He was also the president of the Vietnam Sustainable Energy Corporation.In addition, Kerry reported receiving more than $5,000 in compensation as an advisor to the New York-based investment firm Ripplewood, which specializes in leveraged buyouts. The firm is run by his friend Tim Collins.Kerry's huge stock portfolio was largely held through a trust affiliated with his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry, heiress to the Heinz food processing fortune.He reported liquidating between $4.2 million and $15 million in stock holdings last month.Federal ethics rules could permit Kerry to defer capital gains taxes on those sales by reinvesting the money in "permitted" assets such as treasury bonds or exchange-traded funds. It was not immediately clear whether Kerry had done so or planned to.What they're saying: "The State Department's Ethics Office reviewed Special Presidential Envoy Kerry's assets and investments upon his appointment to identify holdings that could pose a significant risk of a conflict of interest," a State Department spokesperson told Axios. "Special Presidential Envoy Kerry agreed to divest the assets identified by the Ethics Office and has done so."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Former President Donald Trump extended for six months full-time security detail to his adult children and three top officials, including Mnuchin.