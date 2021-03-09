Hundreds of refugees left stranded as Trump policy lingers into Biden administration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall and Associated Press
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;A section of border wall fencing near the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Ysidro Port of Entry at the US Mexico border on 19 February, 2021 in San Diego, California&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

A section of border wall fencing near the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Ysidro Port of Entry at the US Mexico border on 19 February, 2021 in San Diego, California

(AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of refugees who were scheduled to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department as restrictions from the Trump administration linger under Joe Biden.

Over 260 refugees who were vetted, approved, and booked on flights to start new lives in the US have had their flights cancelled last minute, refugee resettlement agencies say.

The disappointment comes following record-low refugee admission caps installed under Donald Trump at 15,000 people, which Mr Biden has yet to formally overturn despite expressing the intention to do so.

Mr Biden proposed quadrupling refugee admissions and eliminating Mr Trump’s restrictions in a plan that was communicated to Congress three weeks ago, but has not yet issued a presidential determination in line with the plan.

The determination does not require congressional approval and is required by law and past presidents have issued determinations on the cap of admissions shortly after the notification to Congress.

The State Department, which coordinates flights with resettlement agencies, booked flights for refugees anticipating that Mr Biden would have replaced the previous orders, according to the agencies.

Now, it has been forced to cancel the flights of at least 264 refugees and more cancellations are expected, the agencies said.

“The President is committed to strengthening the operations of the United States Refugee Admissions Programme,” a White House spokesperson told HuffPost last week.

“While no firm numbers have been finalised, the president’s view is clear: This programme will reflect the generosity and core values of the United States while benefiting from the many contributions that refugees make to our country.”

The Associated Press said the administration gave no explanation about the delay or cancellation of flights when asked about the situation last Thursday.

The Independent has contacted the White House for further comment.

Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, a Maryland-based Jewish nonprofit that is one of nine agencies that resettle refugees in the US, said that “real lives are being impacted” by the delay.

“To say I am very disappointed that the Biden administration would treat refugees this way would be an understatement,” he said.

The delay is causing untold anguish and emotional distress to refugees who had anticipated a new life and their families who planned for their return who have been let down last minute.

Felix Ndayisenga, 45, told HuffPost that he hadn’t seen his nephew for over 20 years since after fleeing the Democratic Republic of the Congo amid war.

His nephew’s family had been cleared to travel to the US and had given up all their belongings in preparation, but later found out that their flight was cancelled.

“We have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Mr Ndayisenga told the outlet. “These people need to get to a safe place. They are in a prison there.”

Poneo Wilondja, 25, who resettled alone in Salt Lake City in June 2019, hoped his family would soon join him but was prevented from doing so by the Trump administration’s refugee cap.

While he regained hope that his family had been among those cleared to travel to the US in March, he was heartbroken to learn from the local resettlement agency that their flight was upended.

“Without my family here, I have a lot of stress,” said Mr Wilondja. “I feel lonely all the time.”

Melaku Gebretsadik, 54, an Eritrean refugee who lives in Greeley, Colorado, had been on his way to the Denver airport on Tuesday with flowers and gifts to greet his wife and three children when he heard the disappointing news.

“My heart was broken,” Mr Gebretsadik said through an interpreter.

Natalie El-Deiry, the executive director for the International Rescue Committee in Salt Lake City and Missoula, Montana told HuffPost that the delay “causes a great deal of stress and can be somewhat demoralising” to families.

She added that she was “hopeful” the Biden administration will raise the cap and begin repairing the system.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

Read More

How many executive orders has Joe Biden signed?

Biden news - live: Refugees stranded by White House delay as Trump launches new late night attack on GOP

Joe Biden is beginning to look like a seriously radical president – our government appears timid by comparison

Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

Recommended Stories

  • Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone is arrested, reports say

    Militia group reportedly provided security for former Trump adviser while in Washington DC

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.

  • Colleges are closing permanently and displacing thousands of students. Student athletes say they were caught 'completely off guard' when it happened to them.

    One expert said the COVID-19 pandemic put strain on higher education institutions that were already struggling, and forced some to close permanently.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really did "tell all" when speaking with Oprah Winfrey about their exit from palace life on CBS on Sunday — though both refused to name names when it came to which royal allegedly voiced "concerns" about "how dark" baby Archie's skin was going to be. Viewers, though, almost immediately began to speculate that the remarks were made by Prince Charles, Harry's father. But go ahead and put that out of your mind, folks, because Prince Charles definitely isn't racist! How can you tell? Because on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London … where he appeared to only take photos with Black health-care workers and patients: An Instagram account used by the royal family just posted a series of pictures of Prince Charles with Black people at an NHS site. There’s a lot of speculation that he may have been the one who to raise concerns about Baby Archie’s skin color. https://t.co/Sr4g9Oig5n pic.twitter.com/U2WtiZdmqM — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 9, 2021 He's certainly not compensating! It's certainly just a coincidence that this is Charles' first visit to Jesus House since 2007! There is certainly nothing to see here! More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

  • Former Australian PM says Harry and Meghan interview strengthens case for becoming republic

    Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has again called for the country to become a republic after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Mr Turnbull, who met the couple in 2018 in the final months of his prime ministership, told ABC on Tuesday that the situation “seems very sad”. “My view in 1999 was that if we voted no to the republic, we wouldn’t come back to the issue until after the end of the Queen’s reign… She’s been an extraordinary head of state, and I think, frankly, in Australia, there are more Elizabethans than there are monarchists. “After the end of the Queen’s reign, that is the time for us to say – OK, we’ve passed that watershed and do we really want to have whoever happens to be head of state, the King or Queen of the UK, automatically our head of state?”

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

  • Guy and Lori Fieri have been married for over 25 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    From their meet-cute to their 25th wedding anniversary, here is a timeline of the Mayor and First Lady of Flavortown's long-lasting relationship.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • The conservatives strike back: House floor fight imperils popular bills

    Democrats warn that this latest gambit from the right could erode one of the last vestiges of bipartisanship.

  • HBO Max accidentally showed the long-awaited 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' when people clicked on 'Tom and Jerry'

    People attempting to watch "Tom and Jerry" got a surprise sneak peek at Zack Snyder's cut of DC Comics' "Justice League" movie ahead of its release.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill is on the brink of becoming law. Here's where it stands

    The House is likely to pass the bill this week and as early as Wednesday morning, bringing $1,400 checks, billions for vaccines and money for schools.

  • Florida’s Top Dem: Ron DeSantis Hid His COVID

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have been the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the recent CPAC straw poll, his chances of ever becoming president himself are not good, according to Florida’s top Democrat.“You know, he went MIA for three weeks in November claiming that he was working on some statewide plan. My take is that he probably had COVID and didn’t want to tell people when the vaccines first came to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Fried also spills the tea on DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his real boss—Trump. “A lot of it was, he [DeSantis] was getting his nod from President Trump and wasn’t able to do anything without President Trump’s approval, and the same thing is happening here, because now President Trump is a resident. So I’m sure that [DeSantis] is consistently calling the president and I’m sure the president’s wealthy friends in the state of Florida are asking for the vaccines, and so they’re getting it delivered to them.”But Fried isn’t done truth-telling about DeSantis and how his vaccine rollout will burn down his presidential aspirations, after he allowed non-residents to claim coveted doses for themselves while Floridians went without. “He allowed for out-of-state people to come into the state. So we heard, you know, big donors and people on the boards of hospitals and nursing homes were flying into our state,” she tells Molly.Also in the episode, Peter Sagal of NPR’s beloved quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! joins Molly to talk about the emotional life of politics and everything that isn’t on Twitter. Sagal feels passionately that when the aliens come down to Earth, they are going to not see much of a difference between left- and right-wing cable television rhetoric.Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“Differences that are obvious to us would not be to a Martian,” he says. “Looking at a camera and explaining to us very seriously and very sincerely why another group of people are terrible... They’re trying to get the audience to feel the same way about the opposite group of people, to feel indignant, to feel angry, to feel righteously upset about how awful these people are to feed that fuel. And what that says to me is that we’re more alike than we thought.”And then the crew brings on David Shor, who says his job is to “get Democrats elected” but his formal title is head of data science at Open Labs.Shor tells us how Democrats can win elections and the big problem with the 2020 election.“One of the big stories of this election is that those non-white conservatives started to vote more like white conservatives, that we started to see this ideological polarization that’s happened over the last four years,” he says. “This has been a long-term trend, 2018 was worse than 2016. I think it’s something that a lot of people ignored, that there were a lot of races where Democrats did substantially worse than [Hillary] Clinton among non-white voters, and it was impactful. The reason we lost the Florida Senate race, or the Georgia gubernatorial race, if we had done as well among non-white voters as Clinton did, we wouldn’t have lost those races. And in the same way, going to 2020, I think, you know, 2020 was worse than 2018. And if you look at some survey data, you get some hints as to why. We ended up asking after the election, we did a large post-election survey of Latinos and asked a battery of issue questions just to try to get at what was motivating some of these voters who switched over. I think the single largest predictor was attitudes toward crime, attitudes toward public safety, attitudes toward policing.”All of that plus Kyrsten Sinema’s Marie Antoinette imitation and the secret to getting that sought-after “NPR voice” on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meghan: Archie's title was not royal family's "right to take away"

    A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.