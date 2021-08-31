Hundreds rescued from Ida's rising floodwaters
Government rescue crews and citizens using their own resources saved entire communities stranded in LaPlace by flooding from Hurricane Ida.
Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and President Joe Biden declared Ida a federal disaster.
Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a "catastrophic" storm surge.
The rapid blaze prompted at least one hospital in South Lake Tahoe to evacuate all of its patients ahead of the fire's expected spread.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana were without power on Sunday as the Category 4 storm hit the US Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Ida is thrashing Louisiana as a Category 4 storm 16 years after Katrina devastated the area. This live cam shows Bourbon Street.
Although Hurricane Katrina also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, the phenomenon is extremely uncommon.
Reuters/Devika Krishna KumarLAFAYETTE, Louisiana—Rebecca Rome evacuated New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. That Hurricane Ida arrived on the 16th anniversary of that nightmare was not lost on her as Louisiana woke up to the trail of devastation left behind by the latest monster storm.“It was really nerve wracking all day yesterday,” Rome told The Daily Beast. “It was like we all have PTSD. It really brought back some bad memories.”Rome said her own family had made out OK, at least so
The Caldor fire burning in Northern California is spreading in “unprecedented” ways, leading to mass evacuations and destroying hundreds of homes.
Authorities issued evacuation alerts for residents in South Lake Tahoe early Monday as the Caldor fire expanded toward the Lake Tahoe Basin around Echo Summit.
The labor shortage, COVID-19, and holiday-buying surges are causing shipping disruptions and delays at two of the most important ports in the US.
Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities
“Today’s been a rough day and there’s no bones about it," said Jeff Marsoleis, forest supervisor for El Dorado National Forest. A few days ago, he thought crews could halt the Caldor Fire's eastern progress, but “today it let loose." Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
A view from the ground in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida slams into the city, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina.
South Lake Tahoe from Tahoma to Stateline has been issued an evacuation warning, the City of South Lake Tahoe says.
High-water vehicles are heading out across southern Louisiana in search of those who fled to attics and rooftops as Ida hit; 1M without power
After slamming into the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, Tropical Storm Ida severed power to New Orleans, killing at least one person in Louisiana.
Louisiana residents began emerging from homes Monday as others remained inside to make way for rescue operations in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota warned Monday about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies. Black bears are common in northern Minnesota and rarely attack people, but conflicts can arise when they're attracted by food. Forest Service crews have been battling the Greenwood Lake fire since it was spotted Aug. 15, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that state and local emergency responders conducted 20 rescues from flooded areas in the state’s three coastal counties. Reeves said Mississippi had plenty of local teams to do what was needed. Meanwhile, early Monday evening hundreds of utility trucks with buckets and ladders were seen parked at an outlet mall in Gulfport, Mississippi, that was being used as a staging area.
Evacuations are ordered as the Caldor fire marches toward Lake Tahoe. Officials say fire dangers heightened this weekend due to winds and high temperatures.