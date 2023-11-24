Hundreds of residents without water after main break in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Dunmore has left hundreds of residents with discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all.

According to Pennsylvania American Water (PAW), crews responded to a reported 24-inch water main break near the intersection of Quincy Avenue and West Grove Street in Dunmore, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania American Water

The main break has impacted customers in Blakely, Dickson City, Dunmore, Scranton, Taylor, Old Forge, and any surrounding communities, PAW says.

PAW says due to the size of the break customers in surrounding areas may experience no water until the repairs are complete and customers in several communities may experience low-pressure or discolored water until crews fix the issue.

Officials say crews continue to work into Friday morning to fix the water main and estimate the repairs to be completed later Friday evening.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

