Hundreds send letters to Howard school board opposing budget cuts for music, science and libraries

Feb. 7—By Thomas Goodwin Smith — thsmith@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:February 7, 2024 at 5:34 p.m.| UPDATED:February 7, 2024 at 5:38 p.m.

More than 650 people have sent written testimony to the Howard County Board of Education in the last month, voicing their concerns about potential cuts to the public school system's budget next fiscal year and trying to get officials to change their minds about trims to programs such as Gifted & Talented, environmental science, libraries and music.

Many others flocked to the first public hearing on the budget Jan. 31 and the school system on Wednesday added a third public hearing date this month since the first two, scheduled for Feb. 15 and 20, had reached capacity for speakers.

The third hearing will be Feb. 26 and people may register to testify at https://www.hcpss.org/board/meeting-participation/#hearing.

Acting Superintendent Bill Barnes' proposed fiscal 2025 operating budget for the Howard County Public School System would cut several programs in an attempt to bridge a $98.6 million funding gap, which Barnes said was created by a $26.9 million revenue decrease paired with $71.7 million in mandated and priority expenditures.

Barnes said on Jan. 29 that the budget deficit is smaller than originally believed due to projected state aid being about $5.2 million higher than anticipated.

To overcome the gap, Barnes has proposed using all of the remaining $10.2 million in the school system's reserves and also asking the county government to provide $47 million above its mandated "maintenance of effort," funding. Even if the county executive and County Council agree to that number, that leaves the school system with a $41.4 million deficit.

In addition to eliminating 348 total staff positions, the proposed budget also would cut the county's third grade orchestra program, remove the county's environmental educator position, reduce the number of full-time media specialists at high schools, and lower the level of funding for gifted and talented programs.

Eliminating 20 elementary-level Gifted and Talented Program teaching positions would save $1.3 million, cutting 12 instrumental music teaching positions associated with third-grade strings would save $795,600, reducing library media staff by 7.5 would save $593,686, and eliminating the science education conservancy position and a science resource teacher would save a total of $206,922, according to the proposed budget, which Barnes has said is "just one way to balance our budget."

Sara Johnson, parent of twin third-graders at Centennial Lane Elementary School in Ellicott City, wrote in a letter to the board on Feb. 1 that third grade orchestra is an important part of building school community. Only two students in her children's 25-student class are not enrolled in the school orchestra program, she added.

"Music has become part of the culture of our school and we see first-hand how it creates community and family participation," Johnson wrote.

Katie Florida, Oakland Mills High School media specialist, who said she has worked at the school for 19 years, wrote to the board on Feb. 1 that she does not support reducing the number of full-time media specialists at every public Howard high school from 2 to 1.5 — thus eliminating the full-time equivalent of 7.5 media specialist positions.

At each school in the district, two media specialists are responsible for running every aspect of the media center, student technology needs, digital literacy instruction, and instructional support for teachers, which could more accurately be characterized as "instructional enhancement," according to Florida.

"The need for this is crucial and urgent as we try to empower future-ready learners," Florida wrote. "We will not be able to meet these goals and provide this level of instruction should our staffing be reduced."

Allie McDonald, parent of a third-grader at Clemens Crossing Elementary School in Columbia, wrote to the board on Jan. 31 that gifted and talented programs and orchestra are the things her daughter most looks forward to at school. Gifted and talented programs should be expanded in Howard County, rather than reduced, McDonald wrote.

"The GT program and third grade strings may not be 'mandated' by the state, but they are essential," McDonald wrote. "These programs have helped my kids grow as learners more than anything else in the building. They make them curious and interested, and they make them study/practice consistently and stick with difficult tasks."

Jason Mabee, of Ellicott City, parent of three HCPSS students, wrote to the board on Jan. 30 that hands-on science education is vitally important, and that a dedicated environmental educator position is necessary to provide adequate hands-on science programs to students.

"Without school system support of environmental education, students will not have access to hands-on outdoor science experiences at an absolutely critical time for our climate," Mabee wrote.

Barnes said on Feb. 1 that the proposed budget was constructed to have minimal impact on employees. School system staff also considered but decided against balancing the budget by enacting furloughs, early retirement incentives, and by delaying the implementing of mandates prescribed by the Blueprint for Maryland's Future education reform legislation, he added.

"We find ourselves partly in this predicament because we have deferred difficult decisions during past budget seasons," Barnes said on Feb. 1. "If we succumb to the temptation again, we're only placing an extraordinary strain on the future of our school system and our county."

The school board is set to adopt its proposed budget Feb. 29, after which it will be forwarded to the County Council. In April, the county executive will submit his proposed fiscal 2025 budget to the County Council, and in May the Board of Education and County Council will host additional work sessions. The final budgets will be adopted at the end of May.

Individuals who wish to comment on the proposed budget may also submit written testimony via mail to 10910 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, or email boe@hcpss.org.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—