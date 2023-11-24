Hundreds show up to watch 94th annual Plaza Lighting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season is underway and there’s no better visual representation of that than at the Country Club Plaza and the Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

It’s the 94th straight year the Plaza’s been covered in hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights.

A Thanksgiving night spent right under the Plaza lights with fireworks lighting up the November sky above.

“It’s magical,” said Molly McHenry, visiting from Iowa. “We come down here every year for this.”

A time honored tradition for many families, whether they live in Kansas City or out of state.

“It’s been like a tradition,” said Mark Turner, from Kansas City. “I grew up four blocks from here. I came to the Plaza lights the better part of my life.”

Local rapper Tech N9ne had the honor of flipping the switch to light up the shopping center’s 15 blocks.

Something he’s dreamed of doing since he was a kid.

“The Plaza, I’ve been trying to come to this since my early teens,” he said. “I could never get through because of all the people.”

The build-up to turning on the lights featured performances from singers, dancers and acrobats.

A lively and joyful night, making up for some of the crime that’s plagued the Plaza in recent years.

Still, it’s not deterring people from visiting now or later this holiday season.

“This is where I grew up,” Turner said. “Nobody’s gonna run me away.”

The lights will stay up through January 14, 2024.

