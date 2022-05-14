Hundreds showed up for Bans off our Bodies protest in Viera
Hundreds of pro-abortion rights protesters showed up Saturday afternoon outside the Moore Justice Center in Viera for a Bans off Our Bodies protest.
Carson Wentz is due to return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 25 when the Commanders take on the Eagles. Emotions are bound to be high in he makes his debut as a visiting player.
Gas prices will be cut at 75 New Jersey stations by as much as 20 cents a gallon Friday to build support to allow self-service gas in the state.
One of the world’s biggest airlines and the Mideast’s top carrier, Emirates Air, said Friday it lost $1.1 billion over the past fiscal year, but that figure still marks an 80% improvement from the year before. As Emirates Air claws it way out of the worst of the pandemic, its main hub of Dubai International Airport remains the busiest in international travel. Emirates expects to climb out of the red and see profits this year as it plans to start paying back its shareholder, the Dubai government, some of the $4 billion it threw the airline to stay afloat amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Coast Guard on Friday afternoon found the body of a woman who disappeared Wednesday morning after the dinghy she was on capsized off a small island near Key West.
A House panel issued subpoenas Thursday to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers in its probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. (May 12)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday to discuss how Russia's invasion of Ukraine affects Poland's economy as part of a week-long trip that also will take her to Brussels and a G7 finance leaders meeting in Germany. While in Warsaw, Yellen will "express her gratitude for the generosity Poland has shown in welcoming refugees" and will discuss the rising threat of food insecurity and a global minimum tax deal that will raise critical revenues, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
Gas prices in OKC and across the state are substantially higher than they were a year ago. AAA Oklahoma offers ways to help you control those costs.
“Drug house closed for business” read a sign pictured alongside pills, guns and cash seized from an Arkansas residence.
Lobbying groups representing Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tech companies filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to block a Texas law that prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views. The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state's request for a stay of a district judge's injunction blocking the law. The law forbids social media companies with more than 50 million active users per month from banning members based on their political views and requires them to publicly disclose how they moderate content.
“Where is the security that the Security Council must guarantee?” he asked. Vladimir Putin has decided Ukraine belongs to Russia, and there are no boundaries, treaties, or warnings that will prevent him from waging war to make it so. At this point, why should Ukraine’s President, or anyone else, have much confidence that the “international community” will stop this war?
Allan Gore, whose wife Betty was killed by Candy Montgomery with an ax in 1980, “was a small, plain man with horn-rim glasses and puffy cheeks.”
UPDATE, with Girl From The North Country Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire will unplug the vacuum cleaner and hang up the apron earlier than expected: The musical, which has been posting middling box office numbers during the industry’s crowded spring season, will end its run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on May 29, producers announced. “Even though […]
There’s new leadership in Minnesota this season. After eight seasons as head coach, Mike Zimmer has been replaced by Kevin O’Connell, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Rams. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is back for his fifth season as the Viking’s quarterback, along with young star Justin Jefferson at wide receiver. Now that the full 18-week [more]
Women who have fled to Poland to escape war must have access to reproductive rights that meet international standards, including abortions, a top UNHCR official said on Friday, amid reports of rape and sexual violence in Ukraine. Poland has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, and human rights activists have raised concerns about the difficulties victims of rape from Ukraine fleeing to the country may face if they need to terminate a pregnancy.
Analysts question if Elon Musk's Twitter takeover will go through the way it is written — or even happen at all.
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
While most of North Texas could experience record-breaking heat this weekend, some areas southwest of Fort Worth can also expect some isolated storms to join the extreme temperatures.
"Across the country, Americans are standing up for abortion rights—and I'm proud of everyone making their voices heard," former President Obama said.
(Bloomberg) -- BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes should spend significantly more than a year in federal prison for failing to implement an anti-money-laundering program at the pioneering cryptocurrency exchange, US prosecutors said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CTerra $
A 33-year-old DeLand man is accused of sexually battering two children, and the sheriff’s office is asking other potential victims to come forward.