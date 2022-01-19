Hundreds of small businesses and creators form Internet for Growth coalition to celebrate the power of the ad-supported internet

·4 min read

Hundreds of small businesses and creators form Internet for Growth coalition to celebrate the power of the ad-supported internet

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022

Thanks to ad-supported digital opportunities, small businesses and creators are reaching more customers and growing, but backwards-looking tech policies could inhibit innovation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Internet for Growth, a rapidly expanding coalition of more than 280 creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses from across the country, launched to advocate for the ad-supported internet, to continue growth in the important economic sector.

In addition to these creators and small businesses, more than 700 members of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), including marketers, agencies, publishers, platforms, and ad tech firms, are supporting Internet for Growth to raise the voice of Main Street in the data protection and privacy debate. The coalition's long-term goal is to ensure any legislation or regulation affecting the technologies they use incorporates their experience and perspective.

The nationwide community of innovators behind Internet for Growth will illustrate to policymakers and the public how the ad-supported internet helps bridge Main Street to the new information economy. By opening access for local businesses to a wider audience, spurring competitiveness, and expanding choice for consumers, the internet serves as an essential resource to even the smallest storefronts across America.

"The ad-supported internet plays a critical role in enabling competitiveness and empowering entrepreneurialism in communities across America," said IAB CEO David Cohen. "More internet jobs were created by small businesses and individuals than by the largest internet companies, yet their voices often go unheard. Internet for Growth will inject creators' and small businesses' vital perspectives into the discussion."

The internet has redefined how small businesses operate. Internet for Growth's digital channels, multi-media content, and events will offer opinion leaders and lawmakers the expertise of a vast network of technologists and their users working together to expand creativity, jobs and economic growth. While U.S. GDP has hovered around three percent recently, the internet economy has reached an average 22 percent growth rate over the last four years, according to IAB's latest study of the market-making internet.

"This is the 15-year anniversary of Bilingual Birdies," said Sarah Farzam, Founder and CEO of Bilingual Birdies. "The internet and related services have been critical in every phase of my business growth. When I was building my business, I relied on the internet to find business related services and was able to work with suppliers and vendors from around the world. As my business grew, online marketing was essential to help me develop lead generation, and now I utilize social and video sharing platforms to connect with our network of instructors and reach out to potential new partners who are interested in starting their own Bilingual Birdies program in their community."

"Youme Healthcare's business model is 100% telehealth," said Hafeezah Muhammad, CEO of Youme Healthcare. "Our unique behavioral and mental healthcare model gives children, teens and their families greater access to care by making intervention faster. Our practice is based on telehealth, because we believe it works best for children and their families. Patients are more comfortable with sessions conducted from the comfort of their home. Many adolescents fear their friends will find out they go to therapy, so telehealth eliminates this barrier. The younger generation has grown up with technology, and with telehealth it's like talking to a friend. Appointments are faster and easier to schedule, making care more accessible. My business model would not have been possible if it weren't for the internet."

About Internet for Growth

Internet for Growth, an initiative of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, supports the transformative role the advertising-supported internet plays in empowering America's small businesses, helping entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life. Supported by a diverse community of over 700 IAB members including marketers, agencies, publishers, platforms and ad tech providers, as well as hundreds of small businesses and creators, we highlight the benefits the internet delivers to local economies, expanding opportunities for innovators to reach markets far beyond their neighborhoods. Our work ensures people understand the limitless opportunity the internet provides for creativity and commerce, fair competition, and connecting with consumers on mutually shared values and interests, no matter the background or geography.

For media inquiries please contact:
Brendan Thomas
Brendan@IAB.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hundreds-of-small-businesses-and-creators-form-internet-for-growth-coalition-to-celebrate-the-power-of-the-ad-supported-internet-301464010.html

SOURCE Internet for Growth

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    The world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), had an outstanding 2021, rising 409% during the 12-month period. Over the past three- and five-year periods, Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% and 33,000%, respectively. While digital assets are extremely volatile and have a lot left to prove, there are some promising projects out there that have smart-contract functionality just like Ethereum.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Former Houston Methodist doctor files lawsuit

    A former Houston Methodist doctor has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist asking for Methodist to detail the effects of the vaccines and financial reports.

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • SF's crabbing industry struggles to stay afloat

    It's hard to think of a more iconic industry that's so San Francisco than San Francisco's crabbing industry, but a series of problems are causing some longtime fishermen to consider leaving their jobs as the industry struggles to make ends meet.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch to close S.F. store at Westfield mall next week

    Abercrombie & Fitch plans to close its San Francisco store at 865 Market St. in the Westfield mall next week, becoming the latest large clothing retailer in downtown or Union Square to shutter during the pandemic. The store at Westfield San Francisco Centre will close Jan. 26, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday. Retailers including Uniqlo, DSW, Marshalls, Gap and H&M have also closed San Francisco locations since late 2020 as the area has struggled with the absence of international tourists and office workers as well as crime and homelessness.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Bloomington employers struggling to find workers: 'most brutal job market that I've seen'

    Some business leaders said they believe the pandemic has shifted labor dynamics to the detriment of employers — and to the benefit of workers.

  • Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Which Is the Better Buy in 2022?

    After skyrocketing in 2021, which of these two ultra-popular meme coins is poised for a better year?

  • Activision fires dozens over misconduct -report

    More than three dozen employees have been shown the door at Activision Blizzard. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the video game developer fired or pushed out the employees to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct. It said another 40 employees have been disciplined. That’s a big increase from the figures it released back in October, when the company disclosed it had fired more than 20 people following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, and that 20 more had faced other forms of disciplinary action. Best known for its “Call of Duty” franchise, Activision had planned to release the summary of these latest actions before the winter holidays. But the Journal, citing sources, said CEO Bobby Kotick held back that report, feeling it could make the company’s workplace problems bigger than has been reported. The Journal said data compiled by the company show that it has so far reviewed more than 90% of the roughly 700 employee reports it has collected on misconduct and other issues after it was sued by a California state agency over harassment claims. Activision did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Shiba Inu and CoinMarketCap Settle Dispute over Wormhole Addresses

    Shiba Inu’s team criticized CoinMarketCap’s earlier reluctance to work with it on the disputed contract addresses.

  • Crypto.com Suspends Withdrawals Following 'Unauthorized Activity'

    Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com suspended withdrawals on its platform on Monday following reports from users of "unauthorized activity."

  • Kenyan low-cost ISP Poa Internet secures $28 million in round led by AfDB-backed Africa50, plans to link region with cheap, limit-free connectivity

    In 2020, Africa50, an infrastructure financier backed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group and a good number of African governments, hosted an innovation challenge that sought affordable and reliable solutions for last-mile internet connectivity across the continent. A proposal by Poa Internet, a Kenyan startup, beat 673 others from across the world as a result of which it was added to Africa50’s investment pipeline in addition to winning a cash prize. Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million.

  • Airlines warn of 'catastrophic' crisis when new 5G service is deployed

    U.S. airlines and cargo carriers on Monday warned that the new 5G wireless service set to deploy Wednesday could ground flights, potentially stranding thousands of Americans overseas and delaying the delivery of key goods.In a letter to Biden administration officials, executives of major carriers wrote that C-band 5G causes disruptions to airplanes' instruments that could make "huge swaths" of the U.S. fleet unusable. They noted that by...

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and the pandemic has only expedited that trend....

  • Paraguay Soybean Giant Girds for Worst Harvest in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Paraguayan agribusiness giant Cooperativa Colonias Unidas probably will harvest less than half its original forecast this year as a deep drought stunts crops across South America’s farming belt, according to a senior manager.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Varian

  • $112.5 million manufacturing facility proposed for old Nike warehouse in Memphis

    MHR Fund Management is looking to create a shipping container and chassis manufacturing plant on Winchester Road.

  • Supreme Court grapples over fate of artwork stolen by Nazis

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in a long-running case that would decide the fate of a renowned work of art stolen by the Nazis from a Jewish family fleeing Germany at the outset of World War II.The court is being asked to decide the case, which concerns a Camille Pissarro painting, on extremely technical legal issues involving which laws should be applied to determine the piece's rightful owners.David Boies, an attorney for the...

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe tech stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. There is no denying the fact that the definition of “growth” and “value” stocks has fundamentally changed […]

  • Inflation: Seven reasons why the cost of living is going up around the world

    Global inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is at its highest since 2008. Here are seven reasons why.