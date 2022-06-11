Hundreds of speeders off the hook over county police snafu

Jun. 11—Poof.

That is the sound made this week by 264 speeding tickets, every last one of them dropped because of an inspection snafu involving some of the gizmos Glynn County Police employ to clock vehicle speeds, according to the county manager's officer.

The county announced late Thursday evening that this was the number of tickets that will be dismissed as a result of lapsed certifications on radar and LIDAR speed-checking devices used by county police. The lapse in required certification on these devices occurred from March 31 to June 2.

County police detected the lapse June 2 and notified Glynn County Solicitor General Maria Lugue that same day, Lugue said. Lugue is the four-term elected official who prosecutes traffic citations at the Glynn County Courthouse.

The county police department immediately removed all devices with lapsed certifications and began an audit of tickets issued based on information officers obtained from uncertified devices.

Lugue will dismiss all such citations that have yet to be resolved, the county manager said. Any fines that have already been paid on the affected tickets will be refunded.

Lugue told The News earlier this week that the certification lapse also would negate any additional charges that followed a traffic stop based on speeds checked by an uncertified device. She used as an example a person cited for a suspended license after being stopped for excessive speeds clocked by an uncertified device.

"I would have to drop that charge too," she said.

As a former U.S. Marshal and deputy director at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Glynn County Manager William Fallon made resolving this issue at the county police department a priority, county spokeswoman Katie Baasen said.

The dismissed fines could represent thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

"It is a high priority for Mr. Fallon and of the utmost importance," Baasen said. "We're definitely going to make sure we have some things in place to ensure that this does not happen again."

Story continues

Radar and LIDAR devices are required to be inspected on a regular basis to ensure they are operating at optimum efficiency when used by officers to detect driver speeds. Once a device passes an annual inspection, it receives a compliance certification to authenticate its accuracy.

Radar devices detect vehicle speeds based on radio waves, whereas LIDAR devices detect speeds based on light waves or laser.

Hasty Communications East in Brunswick handles the certification process for the county police department's devices, sending them to its Tucker offices for the actual inspections, a spokeswoman at the local office said.

The police department is conducting an internal review to determine how the lapses occurred.

The department also will develop a more thorough protocol to ensure device certifications are conducted in a timely manner. Lugue has also asked to be kept in the loop on the department's device certification updates.

The county police department presently has 31 speed detection devices that are certified and operable, Baasen said.

The police department referred all questions on this issue to the county.

"There has been a discussion between Mr. Fallon and Chief (Jacques) Battiste," Baasen said. "They are making sure all the equipment is meeting with the standards that are needed. Mr. Fallon has a law enforcement background, so he takes this issue very seriously."

Abiding by such stringent red-tape regulations is vital to the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies, said veteran LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar, past-president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Maintaining these standards reinforces the community's trust and the department's integrity when it comes time to enforce the law. Equally important, he said, is stepping forward when a mistake is detected, as the Glynn County Police Department did.

"I think they did the right thing. They handled this correctly," Dekmar said. "Dismissing these cases does not mean the citations weren't legitimate. It says to the community that we as a department hold themselves to a certain standard.

"It's difficult to say how prevalent this sort of thing is because maybe not every department would be so forthcoming. That transparency is laudable. But this should all be on a timetable and with checks and balances so this doesn't happen."