Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering

Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering.

The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.

>> RELATED: Kettering police issue warning about recent increase in theft from post office drop boxes

Kettering police also made five felony arrests for receiving stolen property, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who used the Stroop Road post office outdoor drop boxes between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. is asked to contact Detective Morgan at 937-296-2559.

Kettering police are reminding people not to use the outdoor mail drop boxes at the post office if possible.



