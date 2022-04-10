Hundreds of stuffed, endangered animals seized in Span
Spain has seized more than 1,000 taxidermied animals, including hundreds of endangered and extinct species, in one of the largest hauls of its kind.
Spain has seized more than 1,000 taxidermied animals, including hundreds of endangered and extinct species, in one of the largest hauls of its kind.
Multiple reports say that Arsenal is considering a purchase of Hazard. He's done almost nothing since leaving Chelsea three seasons ago.
Eric Lipman, who served as general counsel for the Florida Elections Commission, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee.
“Put it on my desk, I’ll sign it.”
Warm weather is finally on the forecast. And so are the bugs. Keep an eye out for these insects across the state this summer.
Idaho Fish and Game is hoping to trap and possibly relocate a grizzly bear that has killed livestock at the same Naples-area ranch on two nights during the past week.
Countless calico scallops washed up on Satellite Beach Friday, causing biologists and beachgoers to scratch their heads about what's going on.
An adult bald eagle was found unable to fly near a nest in Bay View.
Much of Europe's most desirable caviar may once have come from sturgeon fished out of the Caspian Sea by Russia. But no longer. China dominates the industry, making more caviar than any other country.
That’s right, folks, after decades of doing our level best to destroy the planet we inhabit, we’re finally on the cusp of success.
As sanctions continue to strain the energy market, here's where electricity costs are climbing the quickest.
Looking for the best gas mileage from a plug-in hybrid SUV or crossover? These are the most efficient PHEV utes for 2022 based on fuel economy.
Biden wants to give Americans up to $12,500 in discounts to buy an electric car. Manchin has fresh concerns with the program.
A bear cub was rescued and taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic after it was found near the scene of a crash in Greenfield that left a mother bear and two other cubs dead, according to the Greenfield Police Department.
A significant change this year is the reduction of the spring limit to a single bearded bird from the previous limit of two.
Tesla “Cyber Rodeo,” which christened the electric-vehicle maker’s new gigafactory in Austin, Texas, is in the books. It was one big party for Tesla (ticker: TSLA), which celebrated the opening of a new car assembly plant that will help fuel the EV leader’s rapid growth. Tesla dubs its factories with the giga prefix.
Residents of Houston’s diverse Southwest Crossing are getting an unwelcome new neighbor: a propane storage facility.
At least five humpback whales have been tangled in the lines connecting crab traps to buoys this year, wildlife officials said.
A coyote named for a fictional detective with a GPS-tracking collar helped researchers make an important discovery.
A rare African bontebok antelope calf born on February 2 made her public debut at Oregon Zoo on Thursday. The calf named Tutula bounded about its enclosure in the zoo's African Savannah area under the watchful eye of her mother, Winter. (April 7)
The oil and gas industry has outlined several steps Biden could take to stimulate domestic energy production and lower prices. Biden's not there yet.