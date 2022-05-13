Hundreds of sunglasses stolen in 3 grab-and-run thefts at Modesto’s Vintage Faire mall

For the third time in two weeks, thousands of dollars of sunglasses have been stolen in grab-and-run thefts at the Sunglass Hut in the Vintage Faire Mall, according to Modesto Police.

The most recent theft occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday when four suspects, two described as Black men and two as Latino men, entered the store wearing face masks, said Lt. Mike Hammond.

In less then a minute, the men grabbed 190 pairs of sunglasses and ran from the mall, fleeing in a black Toyota Camry that had been stolen in Atwater.

Sgt. Kalani Souza said the theft was similar to two others at the same location on April 28 and May 4. Those two cases are connected but detectives are still investigating whether they are related to the theft Thursday.

The cases on April 28 and May 4 involved two Black men and two Black women who entered the store wearing face masks and grabbed about 200 sunglasses in less than a minute. They fled the mall in a gray Honda with a stolen license plate.

Souza said detectives believe the first two incidents appear to be connected to a string of grab-and-run thefts at Sunglass Hut locations in the Bay Area, including Livermore.

How can you help?

Souza asked people going to the mall to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles. Those include vehicle that are left running and/or parked in loading zones, fire zones and other non-designated parking areas, with or without a person inside.

People who see suspicions vehicles are urged to take note of the license plate and vehicle description and call Modesto Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number at 209-572-9595.

Anyone with information about the thefts at the Sunglass Hut is asked to contact Detective Gerald Bohanan at 209-342-9171.