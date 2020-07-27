Hundreds of teens wrecked a Memphis mini-golf center after being told they wouldn't get refunds due to overcrowding

Video posted on social media shows teenagers destroying a Putt-Putt Fun Center in Memphis after being told that the center was closing down due to COVID-19 restrictions, but wouldn't be issuing refunds.

Screenshot of Video Tree/YouTube

Chaos erupted on Saturday at the Putt-Putt Fun Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Between 300 and 400 teenagers were dropped off by their parents, but a crowd that large violated coronavirus-related restrictions.

So the center was shut down, but employees said that they would not be issuing refunds, WREG reported.

Video from the scene shows a group of teenagers going ballistic and throwing plexiglass dividers and stands at employees. One woman was also filmed spitting at a worker.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A teeming group of teenagers was caught on camera Saturday wreaking havoc at a mini-golf center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The incident occurred after parents dropped off between 300 and 400 children and left them unattended at Putt-Putt Fun Center, CBS-affiliate WREG reported.

But a crowd that size violates coronavirus-related restrictions, which urges businesses to limit group sizes and ensure that people wear masks and stay at least 6 feet away from each other.

Putt-Putt Fun Center decided to close because of the overcrowding. But things went awry when employees refused to issue refunds, WREG said.

Video from the scene shows teenagers, many of whom are not wearing masks, throwing papers, plexiglass dividers, and crowd-control stands over the cash register while employees cowered on the other side.

Footage also shows one woman spitting on an employee.

As of Monday, the United States has reported more than 4.2 million coronavirus cases and over 147,100 deaths, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Tennessee experienced a surge in the virus at the end of June and has confirmed more than 93,900 cases and at least 967 deaths.

The highly contagious infection typically spreads via droplets from a patient's coughs, speech, or sneezes. A study also found that talking was a "likely mode" of transmission. It's also possible for a person to never fall sick and yet spread the disease to others they come in contact with.

According to WREG, the center's general manager, Aaron Boss, issued a statement that described the chaos as something the Putt-Putt Fun Center has "never experienced in 57 years of business." No one was injured, he said, but, going forward, all minors must be accompanied by parents or a guardian. They will otherwise be asked to leave.

"Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without parental supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen," Boss wrote. "We are actively working with authorities to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions."

Police responded to the location, but only a 13-year-old boy has so far been issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct, per WREG.

Read the original article on Insider