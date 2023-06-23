Hundreds of thousands of high earners at risk of tax penalties after HMRC tweaks rules

Hundreds of thousands of higher earners are at risk of penalties after HM Revenue and Customs tweaked rules on who needs to file a tax return.

The tax office has been accused of trying to reduce its own workload at the taxpayer’s expense, after it raised the earnings threshold at which workers are required to file a tax return from £100,000 to £150,000.

The change – which kicks in next year – may sound positive for higher earners who will no longer be required to go through the rigmarole of completing a self-assessment tax return.

But accountancy firms and trade bodies have warned that the move will lead to more taxpayers paying the wrong amount of tax, potentially incurring penalties from HMRC.

It comes after the Chancellor cut the additional rate tax threshold down from £150,000 down to £125,140.

Jon Stride, of the Association of Taxation Technicians, said: “At a time when those in the income bracket of £100,000 to £150,000 are more likely to have tax issues due to changing thresholds, this change is completely misjudged, and not one that was called for.”

He added that HMRC did not consult on the rule-change and it has so far been poorly publicised.

HMRC has been trying to reduce the number of calls it receives about self-assessment and encouraging taxpayers to file online, in order to streamline the tax system and improve its abysmal customer service performance.

But at times these moves have simply led to more chaos and expense for the taxpayer.

The rollout of the Making Tax Digital programme, which was meant to digitise the self assessment process, has been delayed multiple times and is expected to cost £1.3bn, six times the original forecast.

The tax office recently revealed it was closing its self assessment helpline for three months in order to move 350 advisers onto “more urgent enquiries”. The move will block millions from calling in over the summer with questions about their tax return.

Mr Stride said that by raising the self-assessment threshold to £150,000, HMRC was trying to reduce the number of tax returns submitted each year.

He said: “At a time when HMRC’s resources are stretched to breaking point, and their service standards are attracting frequent criticism, the appeal of reducing the number of taxpayers they have to deal with needs to be balanced against the potential tax errors this change could cause.”

Higher earners, the self-employed and those with untaxed income must file for self-assessment so HMRC can check they are paying the right amount of tax.

One of the main reasons why taxpayers are required to file a tax return once they earn over £100,000 is because this is the point at which the personal allowance starts to taper.

The £12,570 personal allowance is reduced at a rate of £1 for every £2 of income earned in the £100,000 to £125,140 band.

This results in individuals becoming subject to tax, at the higher rate, on income which was previously not subject to any tax.

Matthew Todd of tax firm RSM said this means individuals in this earnings bracket – who also receive other income – are “highly unlikely” to pay the correct amount of tax without filing a tax return.

“Seemingly trivial matters, such as receiving interest income of less than the savings allowance or dividend income of less than the dividend allowance, may have a significant impact on their tax liability for a year,” he said.

This is because, even if no tax is due on the savings or dividend income itself, it is nonetheless used to determine an individual’s gross income for a tax year.

This will result in the personal allowance being tapered, bringing more of their existing income into the charge.

Higher rate taxpayers can earn £500 in savings income before having to pay tax, while the tax-free dividend allowance is £1,000. A person within these allowances who earns over £100,000 might not realise they need to file a tax return.

If you earn between £100,000 and £125,140, even a small amount of non-employment income can change your tax liability

HMRC may adjust a person’s tax code – used to work out how much income tax they owe – to account for things like savings income. But Mr Todd said these adjustments will not necessarily pick up all the tax owed.

“Assuming that a taxpayer with £100,000 of employment income is in receipt of other income that they are unable to quantify in advance of the end of the tax year – such as savings income paid on a savings account with a fluctuating balance (and a fluctuating savings rate) – they will need to check their position after the end of the tax year and notify HMRC to adjust their PAYE coding.”

If an earner accidentally underpays tax and does not file a tax return, HMRC could charge penalties of up to 30pc of the amount owed.

Around 570,000 taxpayers fell into the £100,000 to £150,000 income bracket in 2020-21. Of these, any who earn additional income are at risk of incurring penalties if they fail to declare underpaid tax.

A spokesman for HMRC said: “We’re reducing the burden on these customers by removing the need to file a self-assessment return.

“Only those paid through PAYE are affected and they will continue paying tax as they usually do. We continually work to make tax as simple as possible and will remove burdens wherever possible.”

