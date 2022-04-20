Hundreds of thousands lose power as nor'easter dumps snow from West Virginia to New England

Heavy, wet snow blanked swaths of the northeast from New England to West Virginia on Tuesday, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people amid a spring storm.

The nor'easter dumped 18 inches of heavy snow on Virgil, in central New York, while parts of eastern Pennsylvania received up to 14 inches of snowfall, according to the Weather Prediction Center. The agency reported snow fall was measured in states including Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.

The storm also brought strong winds to New England, topping at 142 miles per hour on Mount Washington, New Hampshire, and 83 mph at Matinicus Rock off Maine, the National Weather Service reported.

The wind contributed to the hundreds of thousands of power outages across the northeast caused by the late-season storm.

The storm snapped tree limbs and interrupted power to more than 350,000 utility customers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

By nighttime, that number dropped to about 159,000, according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages across the country.

“Most of that event occurred between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. So people woke up in darkness, the alarms didn’t go off, and realized that they were in for perhaps a long haul without having their critical power,” Hochul said at a Tuesday evening press conference.

At one point, around 47,000 customers were without power in northeast Pennsylvania, and 36,000 remained without power by 9:00pm ET, according to poweroutage.us. Most of the 39,000 outages in New England were in Maine and Vermont, where some parts of the state received six inches of snow or more.

State officials warned it could take several days to get the power back, due to the nature of the spring storm and its heavy, wet snowfall.

Green Mountain Power, Vermont’s largest electric utility, warned residents to expect more outages as snow continues to fall and gusty winds hit the region.

