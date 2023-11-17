Hundreds of thousands in stolen merchandise recovered in Galt and Oakland

Nov. 17—Hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise was recently recovered in Oakland and Galt during a joint-agency operation.

The California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Crime Task Force and Valley Division Investigative Services Unit executed search warrants in the cities on Nov. 7 based on information indicating that an Oakland residence was potentially being used for illegal fencing activities. In Galt, additional stolen retail merchandise was suspected to be stored in a box van and a trailer, reports state.

During the search in Oakland, investigators uncovered stolen retail merchandise and a loaded handgun.

CHP officials said two suspects were arrested and booked into the Alameda County jail. Irene Cruz Barragan, 33, and Jose Cruz Barragan, 21, are facing charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had leased a storage facility in Oakland, and a search found more stolen retail merchandise. Investigators also located and seized $17,3400. A loaded handgun was found after searching several vehicles containing stolen items.

In Galt, investigators seized two vehicles containing a substantial quantity of stolen retail merchandise.

The CHP dis not disclose where the vehicles were found or how much merchandise was found.

The total value of the recovered merchandise in both Oakland and Galt exceeded $350,000, reports state.

"The successful execution of the search warrants exemplifies the effectiveness of partnerships and collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies, and the retail industry in combating and dismantling organized retail crime networks within California," CHP officials wrote on Facebook.