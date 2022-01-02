Hundreds of thousands of toys donated to Kentucky children

The Daily Beast

via FacebookA newborn boy was found abandoned in a cardboard box in freezing weather in Alaska on New Year’s Eve—with a heartbreaking note saying the parents did not have food or money.The temperature was just 1 degree when a Fairbanks woman spotted the blanket-filled box near her home. Alaska police said the child was taken to the hospital and “was found to be in good health.”The note left with the infant—headlined “Please help me!!!”—indicated he was born 12 weeks premature, though authorities