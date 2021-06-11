Hundreds of thousands without power in Puerto Rico after major fire at power facility

Shawna Chen
·1 min read

Hundreds of thousands of people were without power in Puerto Rico Thursday night after a large fire broke out at a main substation of Luma energy, a private company that took over the island's Electric Power Authority earlier this month, AP reports.

The state of play: The cause of the fire in the capital San Juan remains unknown. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said local and federal authorities are investigating the blaze and taking the necessary precautions to reestablish electricity. "Every government resource is active and available to work on this emergency," he said.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The FBI in San Juan said in an emailed statement that it is "evaluating the situation concerning the massive black out," but noted it couldn't "confirm or deny" any investigation.

  • Luma said restoration of power had started and would continue overnight.

The big picture: Since Luma took over the power authority, customers have complained of increased power outages, per AP.

  • "Government officials have urged patience, noting that Luma inherited thousands of outages and only just took over a system running on rickety infrastructure, much of it patched together after Hurricane Maria," AP writes.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • New company, same woes: Puerto Rico suffers power outages

    A private company that took over power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico this month has struggled with widespread outages and growing anger as it scrambled to control a fire that left hundreds of thousands of clients in the dark. Officials say outages had affected more than 1 million customers so far this month, not counting those affected by the explosion and fire at a main substation in the capital of San Juan. Several mayors had declared an emergency as they distributed ice and generators to those most in need before Thursday's fire, whose cause was under investigation as officials warned it would take all night to restore power after a transformer blew.

  • Power Station Fire Cuts Power to Thousands in Puerto Rico

    Hundreds of thousands of residents in San Juan were left without power after a fire at a power station in the Puerto Rican capital.Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 6:50 pm and extinguished the fire shortly after.Around 700,000 people were left without power at one stage in the evening, according to local media.The power company LUMA said restorations would continue into the night. By 10 pm local time, around 400,000 people were still without power, according to the company. Credit: TDeChoudens via Storyful

  • Jacob deGrom is Brodie Van Wagenen’s gift to Mets

    It's only fair to remember that Jacob deGrom’s deeply discounted presence on the Mets was largely Brodie Van Wagenen's doing.

  • In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms

    First the Eritrean soldiers stole the pregnant woman’s food as she hid in the bush. At 20 days old, baby Tigsti still had shriveled legs and a lifeless gaze — signs of what the United Nations’ top humanitarian official calls the world’s worst famine conditions in a decade. “She survived because I held her close to my womb and kept hiding during the exhausting journey,” said Abeba Gebru, 37, a quiet woman from Getskimilesley with an amulet usually worn for luck around her left wrist.

  • China blasts US bill aimed at challenging its growing global influence as 'full of Cold War mentality'

    Biden has made countering China's expanding influence across the globe a top foreign policy priority.

  • The 2 Zodiac Signs That Are Party Animals (& One You Have to Drag Out the House)

    There are two types of people in this world: The ones who can’t wait to check out that new club downtown on Friday night, and the ones who dive under the covers, turn on...

  • San Jose Mayor Proposes Mandatory Gun Insurance, Annual Gun Fee in Wake of Rail Yard Mass Shooting

    Sam Liccardo, the mayor of San Jose, Calif. reintroduced a proposal for mandatory gun owners’ insurance and other provisions aimed at mitigating gun violence.

  • EXPLAINER: What will change under Israel's new government?

    If all goes according to plan, Israel will swear in a new government on Sunday, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year rule and a political crisis that inflicted four elections on the country in less than two years. The next government, which will be led by the ultranationalist Naftali Bennett, has vowed to chart a new course aimed at healing the country's divisions and restoring a sense of normalcy. The coalition consists of eight parties from across Israel's political spectrum, including a small Arab party that has made history by joining a government for the first time.

  • Conservative Pundit Explains Why It’s Dangerous To Dismiss Arizona GOP Audit As A Joke

    "A clown with a flamethrower still has a flamethrower," warned Charlie Sykes.

  • Ranking all 14 SEC football teams by home-field advantage

    From Vanderbilt to LSU, the difference in home-field advantages at SEC stadium varies but some places are nothing but intimidating.

  • Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy

    A former California police chief and five other men have been indicted on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents made public Thursday. Among those charged is a former La Habra police chief and founder of a far-right group called the American Phoenix Project, which was formed to protest pandemic-related restrictions and has helped pushed the lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. In court documents, authorities describe how the group's founder, Alan Hostetter, in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 called for violence against those who supported the results of the election.

  • It’s Time to Recognize Kenan Thompson, ‘SNL’ Legend and Sitcom Star, With an Acting Emmy

    When “Saturday Night Live” stalwarts Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong opened this year’s season finale with an emotional tribute to this most unusual year, it got tongues wagging. Are we about to see another massive generational shift of “SNL” stars as the veterans roll out and a new cast rolls in? […]

  • How to get sculpted abs using just bodyweight, no heavy weights necessary

    Exercises like deadbugs, Russian twists, and single leg V-ups, can help build the muscles around your mid-section, trainers told Insider.

  • Corporations should ‘not expand’ in states with anti-LGBTQ legislation: HRC President

    U.S. corporations should abandon plans to expand operations or sponsor events in states that enact anti-LGBTQ legislation, said Alphonso David, president of the nation's leading LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.

  • Chaos at the counter: Video shows ‘crazy’ brawl at Miami airport before cops arrive

    Another day, another confrontation at an airport.

  • Amazon shoppers love this 'all-in-one' breakfast maker that can cook a full five-course meal at once: 'So impressed'

    This 3-in-1 breakfast station from Nostalgia is supposed to fix all of your breakfast woes.

  • Bus carrying pilgrims overturns in SW Pakistan, killing 20

    A speeding bus carrying pilgrims overturned on a highway and fell into a ravine in a remote area in southwestern Pakistan before dawn on Friday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 50 others, police and officials said. The accident happened in Khuzdar, a district in Baluchistan province, local police official Hafeez Ullah Mengal said. Imam Bakhsh, one of the injured passengers, told The Associated Press by phone that passengers had repeatedly warned the driver to be more careful.

  • Kemba Walker trade: Five hypothetical deals involving Celtics guard

    Will the Celtics trade Kemba Walker this offseason? Amid reports that his Boston tenure could be over, here are five hypothetical deals for the C's to consider involving the veteran guard.

  • Today’s best deals: Hidden Fire TV Stick 4K sale, $20 Blink Mini cam, $600 projector for $240, $8 wireless charger, more

    There are so many early Prime Day deals out there right now that we almost don’t know where to start. Luckily, there are three particularly crazy deals that our readers have been swarming Amazon to get, so we’ll start there. First and foremost, Prime subscribers can pick up Amazon’s $35 Blink Mini smart home security …

  • New telescope detects 'hundreds' more mysterious radio bursts from space

    A new telescope has detected 'hundreds' of mysterious radio bursts from space, prompting a string of theories about where they're coming from that run from the mundane to the astonishing. Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) are very short but very intense pulses of radio waves which were first discovered in 2007. Lasting as little as a fraction of a millisecond, they are thought to travel to Earth from other galaxies far out in the universe, and could be coming from other civilisations, according to Harvar