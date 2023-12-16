Hundreds of toys given to Luling families during ‘Amber’s Reason for the Season’ toy giveaway

LULING, La. (WGNO) — Giving has become a local holiday tradition for one special Christmas toy drive organizer.

Amber Dillenkoffer hosted her ninth “Amber’s Reason for the Season” toy giveaway, exceeding her goal of handing out over a thousand toys. The most rewarding feeling for her is being able to see the excitement on the kids’ faces when they walk through the door.

“How excited they are knocking on the door before we can even let them in. It’s just so fulfilling to see the community come together for this and to just be a part of making some kids happy,” said Dillenkoffer.

Smiles could be seen as kids took pictures with Santa while others enjoyed scanning through hundreds of toys. Some explained their reason for picking their favorite toy.

“I like how they are really fashionable,” said one child.

“I like them because I like how you really get to build them,” said another.

Dillenkoffer said giving to others has always been a passion she plans to continue for the rest of her life.

“I first started by volunteering at a Christmas pageant. I collected 150 as a twelve-year-old. I thought it was awesome and I never stopped. Every kid is going to walk away with three toys today, and then if we have any leftovers, we will disperse those as well,” said Dillenkoffer.

Parents of the kids were amazed and thankful for the blessing as it kept the kids excited.

“I think it’s wonderful I have two grandchildren, nine and three that’s with me. It’s wonderful what they are doing. It’s just beautiful what they are doing for the children of St. Charles parish,” says the grandparent of one of the children, Marian Roy.

Even through all the hard work, she admits she wouldn’t want to do anything else during the holiday time.

“I can’t describe how amazing this community is and how it comes together. It is a lot of hard work but it’s all worth it once I see the first kid line up every year,” said Dillenkoffer.

Dillenkoffer thanks everyone who has been a part of making the event come alive Dat Dads’ Club and volunteers in the city, giving their endless support.

