Hundreds of trains derail every year. Search our database to see how much damage they do.

Doug Caruso, USA TODAY
Since the fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals through New Palestine, Ohio in February, more train accidents have made the news. But Federal Railroad Administration data show that derailments occur regularly, at a steady rate of about 1,250 per year over the past decade.

While many cause expensive damage to trains and tracks – USA TODAY found more than 500 incidents since 2013 with total damages of $1 million or more – a small portion of derailments lead to evacuations, deaths, injuries or the release of hazardous materials.

Since 2013, among more than 12,500 derailments, a USA TODAY analysis found:

  • 23 people were killed in seven incidents

  • 1,237 were injured in 161 incidents

  • 18,595 people had to evacuate the area in 70 incidents

  • 335 train cars leaked hazardous materials in 136 derailments

