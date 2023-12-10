Hundreds of trees to transform town's open space

Jonathan Hornet, from the Wellingborough Eco Group, said "it feels so good to have done something so positive"

A public open space in a town has been transformed by volunteers who have planted 420 saplings.

The trees were put in by the Wellingborough Eco Group on the town's Kilborn Road.

North Northamptonshire Council said the topiary came from the Woodland Trust's Trees for Communities scheme.

Jason Smithers, its Conservative leader, said: "Although the planting took place over one day, the legacy will last for years to come."

Volunteers from Wellingborough Eco Group helped to plant the saplings

Jonathan Hornet, from the volunteer group, said: "We have so much open space consisting of just cut grass in the town.

"It's great to see the council is now looking at changing how it looks after these areas and making them better for wildlife."

Conservative councillor Harriet Pentland, the council's executive member for climate and green environment, said: "Areas of trees provide beautiful landscapes which bring benefits for mental and physical health, as well as sequester carbon dioxide.

"Tree planting events like this one also enables volunteers to get directly involved and make a difference in their community."

