Hundreds of National Guard troops camp in Capitol amid reports of inauguration bomb threat

Oliver O'Connell
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor Centre before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against Donald Trump (REUTERS)
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor Centre before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Members of the National Guard spent the night sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as security measures were stepped up ahead of today’s vote to impeach Donald Trump for a second time.

It comes amid reports that the units have been told to prepare for the potential use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by people plotting to attack the Capitol in the days around the inauguration.

Politico cited two guardsman briefed this week, who were told that IEDs planted last week at the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee headquarters were not thought to be an isolated incident.

Reporters arriving to cover the impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives found hundreds of troops bedded down in the visitor centre, akin to an “armed garrison” as one described it.

“Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles,” Newsy reporter Nathaniel Reed tweeted, noting that streets around the complex are largely blocked.

The Capitol and all surrounding buildings are completely sealed off with anyone requiring access to the site needing to show staff ID to everyone they encounter as they pass through checkpoints and the newly installed 10 foot fencing.

In the visitor centre, a large statue depicting Freedom looks down on dozens of troops napping on the huge expanse of floor below.

Outside, racks and racks of rifles and riot shields stand ready for the protection of Congress during the impeachment process.

“The US Capitol is now a military base. Massive show of force outside. National Guard is armed with rifles and spread just few feet apart along perimeter, as House prepares to impeach the president,” tweeted Bloomberg’s Eric Wasson.

Some troops took the opportunity to explore their new barracks, with one group of Black troops seen having their photo taken with the statue of Rosa Parks, while another group was given a tour by Representative Brian Mast, a veteran.

Inside, Lawmakers must now go through metal detectors to get onto the house floor — a measure protested by a number of Republican lawmakers.

Law enforcement and the military are responding to a number of threats to the US government following the assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters a week ago.

Five people died in the violence including a Capitol Police officer. The article of impeachment being voted on by Congress is that the president incited the insurrection.

The FBI and Department of Justice are so far pursuing more than 170 cases against those that stormed the building — a figure that is likely to climb into the hundreds.

Charges of conspiracy and sedition are expected against some of the rioters, which could mean up to 20 years in prison.

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of the attack at the U.S. Capitol last week, defended himself in a newspaper column Wednesday, accusing the media and “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.” It marked the first time Hawley, 41, has publicly defended himself since the brutal attack on Jan. 6 when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following the president's rally. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer, and lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters rampaged through the building, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • Authorities: Man in 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt at riot arrested

    Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested in Newport News, where he lives. President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week after a rally the president held to repeat baseless election grievances. Five people died during the siege, including a Capitol police officer, a woman shot by police and three people who had medical emergencies.

  • Democrat Jason Crow calls out Republicans 'afraid' to impeach over death threats: 'Welcome to the club'

    Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) doesn't have much tolerance for Republicans who are afraid of impeaching President Trump.Ahead of Wednesday's impeachment vote, Crow, a former Army Ranger who remained on the House floor during last week's Capitol attack to make sure other congressmembers made it out, had harsh words for the "morally bankrupt" GOP congressmembers who have fallen into "conspiracy theories" that incited the pro-Trump rioters. But he's also not impressed with the "majority of them" who are "paralyzed with fear" because "they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment." "Welcome to the club," Crow added, noting Democrats have gotten death threats "for a long time" but are planning to impeach anyway.> WATCH: Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) says majority of GOP "paralyzed with fear" @RepJasonCrow: "I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues. ... A couple of them broke down in tears ... saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment." pic.twitter.com/ESEu40WW1P> > -- Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 13, 2021Politico's Tim Alberta and CNN's Jamie Gangel both corroborated Crow's telling, with Alberta reporting that several Republicans "want to impeach, but fear casting that vote could get them or their families murdered," Alberta tweeted.And freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) said as much publicly on Monday, telling CNBC's Shep Smith that while he's still considering whether he'll vote to impeach, he and other Republicans trying to "vote our conscience" fully "expect" people will "try to kill us" if they split with Trump. But Meijer said he won't object to impeach purely "based on what reaction it might cause," adding that "we can't let ourselves be held hostage." > GOP Rep. Meijer: "I've heard objections to the impeachment based on what reaction it might cause. I don't believe in giving rioters, hecklers, insurrectionists... a veto...at the end of the day we can't let ourselves be held hostage." pic.twitter.com/iEX9t4tMPU> > -- Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 12, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Ethiopia says ex-foreign minister killed by military after refusing to surrender

    Ethiopia said on Wednesday its military had killed three members of the Tigray region's former ruling party, including former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin. The three Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) officials were killed, and five other party members were captured, after they refused to surrender to the military, the government's task force for the crisis in Tigray said on Twitter. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared victory in its conflict with the TPLF on Nov. 28 last year after nearly a month of fighting.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Capitol rioter found with homemade napalm had folder with ‘good guy, bad guy’ list and numbers for Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity

    Man said his explosive devices were filled with melted Styrofoam and gasoline

  • Indonesian airliner crash may be linked to plane being grounded for nine months during lockdown

    Officials investigating last Saturday's Boeing airliner crash in Indonesia are understood to be probing a possible link to the plane's prolonged grounding during last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns. The 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, which crashed into the sea off Jakarta with 62 people on board, spent nearly nine months out of service last year because of reduced flight timetables caused by the pandemic. While officials conducting the inquiry have not yet commented on the cause of the crash, experts are now speculating that it may be due to technical faults caused by the plane’s lack of regular use. “There’s a major problem starting to raise its head in terms of restoring these aircraft because while out of service for nine or 10 months, they need to be kept operating, otherwise they deteriorate,” said Hugh Ritchie, chief executive of Aviation Analysts International, an Australian air safety consulting firm. The Indonesian plane did not fly between March 23 and Dec 19 last year, and was then used 132 times after it resumed operating, according to aviation data provider Flightradar24.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump's call to action distorted in debate

    The House impeachment debate on Wednesday heard a distorted account of President Donald Trump's remarks to his supporters a week ago when he exhorted them to “fight like hell" before they swarmed the Capitol. THE FACTS: Trump's speech was a call to action — a call to fight and save the country. Reschenthaler accurately quoted a line from Trump, when the president told supporters “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

  • Trump says he has been briefed on threat of violence during Biden transition

    In a recorded message released on Wednesday, President Trump said he has been briefed by the Secret Service on the threat of violence around President-elect Biden’s inauguration, and said the National Guard has been deployed so a safe transition could occur.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Malta govt refuses pardon to man accused of journalist’s murder

    Malta's government said on Wednesday it had turned down a request for a pardon by one of the men accused of the 2017 car bomb murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Vincent Muscat was arrested in December 2017 along with brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, and accused of planting and setting off the bomb which killed the anti-corruption campaigner. Muscat has asked for a pardon on several occasions in return for providing evidence in the case and in other major crimes.