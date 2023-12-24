Hundreds of turkeys donated at giveaway event

Dec. 23—GOSHEN — Although the event officially began at 8:30 a.m., Pastor Jim Brown of Grace Community Church said that cars were lined up a 7:45 a.m. for the church's Christmas turkey giveaway event.

"It's been steady all morning," Brown said at around 9:30 a.m. "This truly the spirit of Christmas. It's been a real joy."

A total of 500 pre-cooked turkeys were available for giveaway at the first time event, as well as cases of Propel, the water drink, pretzels and chips.

Brown emphasized the event reflects his church's mission to be "in the community and for the community."

"We want to reflect the love of God," he said. "It's not about us."

T.J Dailey, Syracuse, was one of a number of volunteers who helped give out turkeys and other items.

"We're almost out of turkeys," Dailey noted. "It all came together pretty fast."

16 turkeys were reportedly left, as of 9:43 a.m. With foggy weather bearing down on Goshen, volunteers with orange safety sticks guided traffic into the church parking lot and up to the front door, were food was loaded into vehicles.

Dailey, who works at T Zone Custom Apparel in Milford, went on the reflect how a personal contact he made with the Milford Food Pantry, who provided the turkeys, led to him touching base with Pastor Brown at the church about hosting the event.

"Within a day or two, we had this," he said. "With one text message it all came together."

To learn more, visit gracecommunity-church.com or www.milfordfoodbank.org.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.