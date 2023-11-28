Hundreds of Vehicles Rescued From Snow as Winter Storm Lashes Ukraine

Hundreds of vehicles had to be towed overnight into November 28, including buses and ambulances, emergency services in Odesa, Ukraine, said, as a deadly winter storm lashed parts of the country.

Odesa Gov Oleh Kiper said some 1,900 people were evacuated the previous day, while around 800 crew were working to clear roads.

At least five people died in the severe weather. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa via Storyful